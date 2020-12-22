Government officials in Payne County are expressing relief after Pres. Donald Trump approved federal disaster assistance for 13 counties in Oklahoma that suffered extensive damage during an ice storm that began Oct. 26.
The federal declaration clears the way for public entities like municipalities, counties, tribal governments and electric cooperatives to get reimbursement for up to 75% of their expenses related to storm response and recovery.
Stillwater Emergency Manager Rob Hill estimates Stillwater could reach about $225,000 in expenses related to the ice storm, which caused extensive damage to the city’s electrical infrastructure.
The city’s expenses include the cost of cleaning up and dumping tree limbs that tore down electric lines and littered the ground.
Hill estimated city crews have hauled 1,250 tons of limbs so far and are only about 40% done. He said the original clean up estimate was around 1,500 tons but it now looks like city crews will have hauled off around 3,500-4,000 tons by the time they’re done.
The City can also be reimbursed for some employee overtime and for supplies like salt and sand that was spread on the roadway.
Although some towns, like Perkins, rented equipment and hired temporary workers, Stillwater is doing the job with members of its operations group, who have been divided into three crews, and with its own equipment.
The city’s electric utility tried to save money as it raced to restore service to customers by splitting its workers into 12-hour shifts and having them work around the clock.
The city has already transferred a significant sum for clean up efforts and revenues aren’t increasing, City Manager Norman McNickle said.
Being able to potentially recover a majority of the money spent on ice storm response enables the City to continue providing the same level of services in other areas, he said.
Troy Choplin, Payne County’s Deputy Emergency Management Director, previously told the News Press that Stillwater’s estimated costs satisfied a large portion of the approximately $292,000 loss threshold for the county.
He’s not sure exactly what the final total will be, because a final damage assessment still has to be completed. The application was based on a preliminary assessment.
The final figures from each entity will be submitted to the State of Oklahoma for approval before going to FEMA.
The money will be received over time in a series of smaller payments by expense category, Choplin said. The timeframe depends on how quickly the work is completed.
Choplin noted that there is still work happening in Payne County related to the 500-year flood event that occurred in May 2019.
The federal declaration also applies to Caddo, Canadian, Cleveland, Dewey, Grady, Kingfisher, Kiowa, Logan, Noble, Oklahoma, Pottawatomie, and Roger Mills counties.
The storm could cost an estimated $27 million across the state, according to Gov. Kevin Stitt’s office.
The disaster declaration doesn’t include any provisions for private individuals, so property owners will have to work with their insurance companies for any loss recovery.
Twitter: @mcharlesNP
