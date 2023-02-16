Five residents from Primrose Retirement Community in Stillwater surprised students at Meridian Technology Center with a “Random Acts of Kindness Day” on Thursday.
The residents and two staff members passed out bags of candy and 30 $10 gift cards to students as they left classes. Many students expressed surprise and appreciation for the gifts and stopped to chat with Primrose residents.
“(The residents) were very excited to talk with students and be able to give back,” Alissa Ryan, Life Enrichment Coordinator at PRC said.
The event has been happening as long as PRC has been located in Stillwater – almost 10 years – and each Primrose community across the states celebrated with the same event at the same time that day.
Last year, more than 10 residents participated, but this year five residents came. Some residents who had attended the event before stayed behind to allow others the chance to go.
“We hope that by performing these small random acts of kindness, we can encourage others to pay it forward,” Ryan said. “Our residents and staff are such a generous group, and they truly come alive when they have the opportunity to give back and interact with the Stillwater community.”
David and Darlene Noden, who have lived at Primrose for about eight years, said they have participated for at least five years.
“We would stand in different places (at the entrances),” Darlene Noden said. “We learned a lot today because I think we’ll bring more (packages next time).”
David Noden said they would have loved to have more on the team, but he said weather – which was windy and cold – was not a factor.
“We filled the bus up before,” David Noden said. “But I think a lot of changes have come. We haven’t been able to do it for the last couple of years, and that begins to take away the ‘newness’ (of) the whole program in people’s minds. When you go around and try to replenish the team, it’s only going to come from this team.”
He said their small team will be the “ambassadors for kind things” and help encourage others to come.
“We love it,” Darlene Noden said. “We love students.”
Both David and Darlene Noden are retired teachers. David Noden taught high school and college classes and Darlene Noden taught elementary and junior high.
Both taught school for 23 years, with 20 years of that time spent in bush schools in Kenya, East Africa, with African Inland Mission.
Jane Limbaugh, a resident who came with her wheelchair, was excited to be there. This was Limbaugh’s first time to attend the event.
“I enjoyed it so much,” Limbaugh said. “(There was) not one student that didn’t say ‘thank you.’”
Limbaugh was especially interested in talking with students in the STEM lab who were prepping for a robotics competition.
Grant Walker, one of the participants in the robotics competition, took time to explain the process to Limbaugh, showing her how the robot would “play” a game of disc golf.
“Ms. Jane is not a morning person,” Ryan said. “But she was like, ‘I’m going to be there, I’ll be ready to go.’”
Primrose spent one afternoon prepping all the bags of candy and many residents helped, according to Ryan.
“I called them all (the day before) to remind them (about the event today),” Ryan said. “They said, ‘We can’t wait.’”
Ryan said it was her first time to lead the event, but the Nodens were a great help, even showing her where they normally parked and where the team usually stands to hand out the gifts.
“It’s great for (the residents) to be able to have an intergenerational mingle because a lot of times there’s not a lot of intergenerational mingling happening,” Ryan said. “It’s really special that we get to do this.”
David Noden said they had attended the event twice on the Oklahoma State University campus in past years and other years they had come to MTC.
“We love things like this because we find the school very receptive,” David Noden said. “We’ve never been refused by a student, never had a bad attitude (from) a student to us or anything like that.”
He smiled.
“It’s been a fun time every time we’ve come here,” he said. “So, we’ll return.”
