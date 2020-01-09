The Block 34 Task Force – a committee charged with developing plans and finding financing to create an attractive public space on the city-owned block east of the Stillwater Community Center – plans to make building a stage on the block’s northwest corner its top priority for the year.
Chairman Pat Zimmerman said the committee hopes to raise enough money to start construction on the stage within a year but would start sooner if the funding became available.
The stage design for Block 34 includes several alternatives that could be added if enough money is found, he said. The basic design is estimated to run about $350,000 and alternatives to improve sound quality could be added for about $100,000 more.
Bocce courts are still part of the overall plan but they are a secondary concern, Zimmerman said. The task force applied for a grant last year that would have helped build the courts but Stillwater’s project wasn’t selected.
The overall conceptual design of an open green space for public events with a stage as its focal point remains unchanged. The stage is a key component that can be built at a reasonable costand incorporates into various events, he said.
Zimmerman said a proposed market hall structure on the southeast corner of the block is a big-ticket item that remains a long-term goal but isn’t an urgent focus. The City Council has said it wants to see the stage completed as soon as possible.
Overhead utility lines were buried before the Merry Main Street holiday pop-up shops launched on Block 34 in November, so the lot is ready for city crews to tear out unused alleyways, level the ground, add irrigation and lay sod on the surface. Zimmerman said that will begin soon, so the sod can be in place before the growing season begins.
The task force has given its official support for Merry Main Street to return to Block 34 this coming holiday season.
In other business, the task force asked city staff to begin pursuing a grant from Conoco Phillips that could pay for part of the stage project.
It also met in executive session Thursday to discuss a potential donation for the stage construction but took no action.
The Block 34 Task Force will meet again on Feb. 13. Its agendas and meeting minutes can be found at stillwater.org.
