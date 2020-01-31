Progress continues on Payne County emergency management center

The Payne County Commissioners approved a contract last week with Fifty-One East Water, Inc. to provide water to the Payne County Emergency Management Building.
The building and communication tower is located along state Highway 108 between Glencoe and state Highway 51. It was acquired by Payne County from AT&T and work is being done on the building to convert it to an emergency management center, PCEM Deputy Director Troy Choplin said. The building has thick concrete walls and a concrete ceiling, along with a large generator that makes it well-suited for emergency operations.
Much of the renovation work at the 4,200 square foot building is being done by Choplin and Emergency Management Director Jeff Kuhn.
Choplin credits Kuhn for laying the ceramic tile in the restrooms, which will be usable now that the county has contracted for water service. Choplin and Kuhn have also completed painting, drywall and trim work in their new offices, along with a built-in desk for Choplin. PCEM relocated to its new building from the basement of the county courthouse.
Choplin says that the work being done at the building is saving taxpayers a lot of money compared to hiring contractors. So far, only the roof, heat and air, and plumbing renovations have had to be contracted out. Choplin is optimistic that the renovation will be completed in the next year.
In other business, the commissioners approved a contract with Alexander Construction Company to build a new fire station for the Yale Fire Department at a cost of $720,000.
The bid from Alexander Construction was the lowest qualifying bid submitted. A lower bid was disqualified because it wasn’t properly notarized.
The commissioners received a new report from Court Clerk Lori Allen, concerning funds collected and spent in her office on records management and preservation. The monthly report is mandated by the Oklahoma Legislature through a new law that became effective on November 1.
County attorney Lowell Barto explained that the law assessed a $10 charge for each civil action filed in Payne County with with the proceeds to be used for records management and preservation.
The commissioners also approved weekly purchase orders totaling $481,004. Included in those purchase orders was a transfer of $255,322 to the Payne County Facilities Authority. County Treasurer Carla Manning said those funds were generated from November collections of the one-fourth cent sales tax currently supporting the county jail. That tax has a sunset date of March 31, 2021 but voters in Payne County will go to the polls in a special election on February 11 to vote on continuing the sales tax and repurposing the funds for building and repairing county roads and bridges. It approved by the voters, the change would take effect April 1, 2021.
