Every girl wants to feel special at prom, but not every girl can afford the cost of purchasing a new dress for the event.
The Stillwater YMCA hopes to change that.
Prom it Forward, an event that Stillwater YMCA has been hosting for five years, will once again open its boutique from 1 to 3 p.m., March 5 in the YMCA basketball gym at 204 South Duck Street.
A wide array of prom dresses and accessories will be available, all free of charge.
The Prom Closet has been stocked by donations from Stillwater residents who are clearing out their closets. Stillwater YMCA has been collecting the dresses and accessories since Feb. 1 and will be accepting dresses for the event until March 4.
YMCA Program Director Marlii Bruner remembers buying prom dresses when she was in high school.
“As a teenager I can remember the anxiety of dress shopping and another thing that Mom has to buy,” Bruner said. “No matter what your income is, prom is expensive, (and) if we can cut families a break that’s a win for me.”
Bruner is coordinating the event with help from consignment shops like Karmen Korner resale shop and Elite Repeat in downtown Stillwater.
Last year, of the approximately 100 dresses they included in the event, the Prom It Forward team gave away 40 dresses.
They decided to offer the same opportunity to other communities and connected with high schools from Morrison, Glencoe and Perkins.
They also extended the event last year for an entire week after seeing that more girls were interested.
“(It’s an event) for the community by the community,” Bruner said. “We want to be a closet of hope for these young ladies.”
Bruner noted that one of her favorite parts of the event is watching the girls’ faces after they find the perfect dress.
“The worry and anxiety fades, and the joy and excitement starts filling them back up,” Bruner said. “Once you find something that fits you in the right way, it gives you that excitement.”
Bruner also pointed out that the event has helped alleviate parents’ concerns over money.
“I’ve heard from the moms and grandmas that it’s a lifesaver,” Bruner said. “(The girls realize), my dress worry is eliminated and now I can also spend money on other things like hair, nails and shoes.”
Bruner said the only requirement is that attendees sign a form agreeing to take “this act of goodness and pass the goodness forward.”
“We ask that they use it for a specific event or pay it forward to someone else,” Bruner said.
Girls can also pick out a pair of shoes, a clutch and a piece of jewelry. Light snacks will be available for attendees.
Any girl in Stillwater or surrounding areas is welcome to pick out a dress. There is no income requirement to participate in Prom It Forward.
For more information, follow Stillwater YMCA – YMCA of Greater Oklahoma City on Facebook or contact Marlii Bruner at mbruner@ymcaokc.org.
