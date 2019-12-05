It has been a year filled with delays for staff in the offices of Payne County’s Assessor and Treasurer and all of it has led to an unusual delay in getting property tax statements mailed.
Bills that are normally sent in November won’t go out until mid-December this year.
But it could have been worse. At one point County Treasurer Carla Manning said they might not be delivered until around Christmas.
Property owners usually have until Dec. 31 to pay at least the first half of their taxes but because bills will be received about a month later than normal, Manning has extended the deadline to pay without accruing penalties or interest until Jan. 14.
She says this is strictly a one-time extension due to unusual and unforeseen circumstances.
Payne County Assessor James Cowan’s office had to wait for Logan County to finalize its tax roll before he could generate numbers for the Mulhall-Orlando school district, which extends into both counties.
That wasn’t received until Nov. 15, Manning said.
Then there was a disagreement with the City of Stillwater regarding the property tax valuation for an area south and east of the Oklahoma State University campus that the City has designated as a Tax Increment Financing district. As properties become more valuable, the growth in property tax revenue is captured for the TIF and used to fund incentives that encourage redevelopment of the city’s aging core.
Cowan and city officials disagreed about how much should be allocated to the TIF.
City officials said the TIF district’s valuation increased by more than $3 million since last year after the area was revalued by the Assessor’s office. That translates to a little more than $300,000 in increased property tax revenue. City Manager Norman McNickle said there are things the City has to pay from that so the whole amount won't actually be go to the TIF.
On Tuesday Cowan told the County Excise Board he was willing to accept the City of Stillwater’s calculation, even though he doesn’t agree with it, in order to get tax bills on their way.
“Let’s go ahead and pull the trigger and fix this,” Cowan said.
City officials expressed relief that the matter was resolved.
Manning said on Tuesday that she hoped to have the county tax roll by the end of the day and if all goes well, to be able to begin printing tax statements this week.
She and her staff will spend days stuffing more than 40,000 tax statements into envelopes. Again, if everything goes to plan, she hopes to have them ready to mail by the end of next week.
Manning says taxpayers have been calling and asking about their tax bills.
“People are really nice but there is some frustration,” she said. “It helps that there’s a due date now.”
Twitter: @mcharlesNP
