Property tax deadline extended to April 30

Taxpayers in Payne County who paid one-half of their ad valorem taxes last year were facing a deadline Tuesday to pay the remaining half. But people worried about how they were going to make that payment because of the disruption caused by COVID-19 are getting some relief. The deadline has been extended to April 30, County Treasurer Carla Manning announced.
Taxpayers can mail payments to Payne County Treasurer at 315 W. 6th Ave. Stillwater, 74074.
They can pay online at www.paynecountytreasurer.org – using a credit or debit card or electronic check. A service charge will be added.
Payments can also be placed in the drop box on the east end of the Payne County Administration Building’s south parking lot, 315 W. 6th Ave.
If someone needs to make a direct payment, they can call the Payne County Treasurer’s Office at 405-624-9411. A representative from the office will meet them at the entrance to the Administration Building to take your tax payment.
As a last resort, the Treasurer’s Office can help taxpayers process a payment over the phone using a credit or debit card, or an echeck. Because staffing is limited in the office, this option should not be used unless nothing else works. A service charge will be added to credit card and electronic check payments.
