Rep. John Talley (R-Stillwater) authored House Bill 3205, which aims to lower court costs and fees for juvenile offenders.
Talley, who frequently visits prisons and detention centers, saw firsthand what Oklahoma juveniles faced once they were released from custody and overburdened with court costs.
Talley said HB3205 would benefit the state of Oklahoma by keeping juveniles out of the revolving door of the justice system.
“In simple terms, kids that get in trouble, if they get so many fees, (and) it piles up on them they're always going to be a criminal,” he said. ”Because when you're 16 or 17-years old, and you have $4,000 or $5,000 of fees, what job could you get at that age, that could pay you enough to get you out of that mess?”
Talley said he was approached by the Oklahoma Council of Public Affairs and Oklahoma Policy Institute several months ago about a need for this bill in legislation. Talley said Rep. Danny Williams (R-Seminole) had too many bills this session, so he asked Talley to carry it out.
Ryan Haynie, the Criminal Justice Reform Fellow and Co-General Counsel at OCPA, told the News Press via email he conducted informal polling of Oklahoma judges who agreed fees in juvenile cases are problematic.
“For starters, they are usually paid by the juvenile’s parent(s), so the deterrent effect is minimal,” he said.
That isn’t always the case for every offender, though. Talley said sometimes the fees land on the individual kid.
“There (are) a lot more kids that are poor, or from economically challenged families … so I would say economics plays a big part in this, and so now we're going to put fines on top of poor kids,” Talley said. “And their parents can't bail them out. Their grandparents can't bail them out.”
Haynie said they want to get juveniles the help and treatment they need without the burden of fines on them or their family.
“At the end of the day, the State isn’t collecting very much money from these fees anyway. It just makes sense to eliminate them,” he said.
Talley said when he visited detention centers and talked to the kids there, he would ask them what happened. Often, he said he’d leave with a better understanding of how to help his own family and others.
“What I'd like for people to know is that if you're a kid, and you don't have very many resources, and you get in trouble, you might not ever get out of trouble,” he said.
Fines versus fees
Although Talley believes the fees should be reduced for juveniles, he’s not asking for fines to be waived.
Fines are what the person has to pay as punishment, but fees are extra add-ons for various things.
“It doesn't affect the fines. If you mess up, you should pay your fines. If you did something you shouldn't do, you should pay your restitution. But it's the fees that a lot of times add up and keep kids from ever not being a criminal,” he said. “And, so I've talked to some kids who owed as much as $5,000. They went back to stealing cars ... so they can pay their fine that they got for getting in trouble.”
Talley said a major issue is that fee structures are treated as courthouse revenue.
“The water that they use in the courthouse, the electricity they use in the courthouse, if they had to transport you – let's say that you tripped and twisted your ankle, and they had to take you to the Stillwater hospital, and they checked you out, and they brought you back– Well, that makes sense to pay that fee for the transportation. But that transportation fee is added on to every fee. Whether you got transported or not,” Talley said.
Next steps?
HB3205 made it out of the committee but hasn’t passed through The House of Representatives. Talley said it was neat when the bill passed through the committee, but they still have a long way to get the bill to Gov. Kevin Stitt for signature.
“And we still have a battle, and we've got to go to the Appropriations Committee and see if they're going to help us get that money and give it to the court system for juveniles,” he said.
Talley said the bill can’t go to Stitt with the title off, which means they are still working on it.
“We're waiting to hear from the appropriations if they're going to give us enough money to … give the court system the money that they would lose for not charging the fees. So it has to go to the Senate, but then it'll come back to the house, and we'll put the title on it and fix it,” he said.
Talley is hopeful the bill will make it to Stitt for his signature because he said it’s an essential bill.
He said wants the governor to know it's an important bill because it "helps young people see that we're trying for their good. It’s more about justice than making money off of juveniles.”
