Notable items from upcoming public meeting agendas.

Payne County Board of Commissioners

At 9 a.m. Monday in the County Administration Building located at 315 W. 6th Avenue, Suite 200/201 the Payne Counter Board of Commissioners will host their regular meeting. After the meeting is called to order and previous meeting minutes are approved, the public has the opportunity to address Commissioners on miscellaneous items. Commissioners will not take any action during this comment section.

Notable items on the agenda are:

7. A. Discussion/Possible Action – Approval – Engineering Contract D1 EST – Bridge #277

7. B. Request for Traffic Control Signs

7. C. Ingress and Egress Agreements

8. Discussion/Possible Action on Utility Permits/Road Crossings

Stillwater City Council

At 5:30 p.m., Monday in Room 1122B of City Hall located at 723 S. Lewis Street, the City Council will host their regular meeting. After the meeting is called to order, proclamations are given and consent docket items are approved, there is an opportunity for public comment on items not scheduled for public hearings. Residents wishing to address the council must fill out a form online or in-person before the meeting. Residents are given 3 minutes to make their statements to the City Council.

Notable items on the agenda are:

Public Hearings

An opportunity for public comments on listed agenda items before the City Council will discuss or take action on said items.

7. a. Receive public comment regarding a request for a Map Amendment to rezone property at 603 W. Highpoint Drive from Commercial Shopping to Commercial General

7. b. Receive public comment regarding a request for a Text Amendment to Chapter 23 Article VII, Division 2, as it pertains to signs in commercially zoned districts – both items presented by City Planner, Jacquelyn Porter

General Orders

Presentations from city staff on items that Council may discuss and take action on.

8. a. Consider bid awards for the Husband Street Bridge Drilled Pier Project to Lopp Construction, LLC for a unit price contract in the amount of $1,109,950; approve budget amendment to appropriate $1,246,000 from the Transportation Sales Tax Fund; authorize the City Manager to execute all related documents; and approve expenditures not to exceed $1,246,000, which includes an incentive payout and contingency funds – presented by City Engineer, Andy Doerflinger

Background story

City of Stillwater: Faulty information delays Husband Street bridge, increases costs A bridge project the City of Stillwater began in the spring after a three-year wait has come…

In September 2014, the City of Stillwater outsourced geotechnical and engineering services, which included investigative boring. The plan for construction was based on information in that report about the depth of bedrock at the bridge site.

It wasn’t until after the Husband Street bridge had been demolished and excavation for the supporting structures at the end of the bridge had begun that construction crews discovered the bedrock was not at the depth they expected.

Follow-up studies showed it about 20 feet below the level indicated in the original report. That means the foundations for the abutments will have to be redesigned and rebid, increasing costs and stretching out the timeline.

Resolutions

Presentations from city staff on items that Council may discuss and take action on.

9. Resolution No. CC-2022-27: A resolution acknowledging city council authorization and approval for the submission of an application for the fiscal year 2023 Reconnecting Communities Pilot (RCP) grant program administered by the United State Department of Transportation and other opportunities to improve community connectivity through active transportation infrastructure in the City of Stillwater – presented by Chief Performance Innovation Officer, Brady Moore

Background story

The Reconnecting Communities Pilot discretionary grant program was established in the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law that was passed by congress and signed into law by President Biden in November 2021.

According to the U.S. Department of Transportation the federal program is dedicated to reconnecting communities that were previously cut off from economic opportunities by transportation infrastructure. The $1 billion package can be used for planning grants, capital construction grants and technical assistance that restore community connectivity through the removal, retrofit, mitigation, or replacement of eligible transportation infrastructure.

With this resolution city staff should be able to apply before the Oct. 13 deadline.

Stillwater Utilities Authority

Immediately following the 5:30 p.m. City Council meeting, Councilors in their role as Trustees will host the Stillwater Utilities Authority meeting. After the meeting is called to order and consent docket items are approved, there is an opportunity for public comment on items not scheduled for public hearings. Residents wishing to address the Trustees must fill out a form online or in-person before the meeting. Residents are given 3 minutes to make their statements to Trustees.

Notable items on the agenda are:

Public Hearings

None listed.

General Orders

5. a. Consider authorizing the purchase of 8 new waste management vehicles to replace 8 used vehicles as follows:

• lease/purchase of 7 new residential refuse vehicles and 1 new roll-off refuse vehicle from the United Engines off of Oklahoma State Purchasing Contract SW197 at an initial purchase amount of $3,495,000;

• enter into a buy-back agreement with United Engines for the option to sell the 8 new vehicles after 3 years;

• exercise the buy-back option for the 7 used residential vehicles and 1 used roll off vehicles and apply the funds received from the buy-back option to pay off the remaining balance of approximately $848,238 to Bank of America; and

• authorize the General Manager to sign related documents

– presented by Waste Management Director, Matt Faulkner

Stillwater Planning Commission

At 5:30 p.m., Tuesday in Room 1122B of City Hall, the Stillwater Planning Commission will host its regular meeting.

Notable items on the agenda are:

Public Hearings

The Planning Commission will hear public comments, discuss, and take action on listed items.

5. a. AM Financial, LLC c/o Keystone Engineering & Surveying, MAP AMENDMENT (MA22-12), consideration, discussion, and possible action, including recommending approval or denial of a request to rezone properties currently addressed as 2318 & 2322 N Washington St, Stillwater, OK, from Residential Small Lot Single-Family to Commercial General zoning.

5. b. C6, LLC c/o Keystone Engineering & Surveying, MAP AMENDMENT (MA22-13), consideration, discussion, and possible action, including recommending approval or denial of a request to rezone property currently addressed as 4703 N Washington St, Stillwater, OK, from Residential Single-Family Small Lot to Residential Two-Family zoning.

5. c. Renkids, LLC c/o Gose & Associates, MAP AMENDMENT (MA22-14), consideration, discussion, and possible action, including recommending approval or denial of a request to rezone properties addressed as 2000 & 2100 S Sangre Rd, Stillwater, OK, from Residential Single-Family Small Lot and Residential Two-Family to Office zoning.

Meetings available to watch live

