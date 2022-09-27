The Pawnee Chief was able to sit down last week with Nadia Cartmell, a 13-year Pawnee resident who was born, raised and worked in Ukraine before getting married, moving to Pawnee and becoming a U.S. citizen. She shared her unique perspective on the conflict in her homeland and her emotional reaction to the death, damage and hardship inflicted there.
What brought you to Pawnee?
I married Richard Cartmell, Jr. 13 years ago.
What is your citizenship status?
I am a Ukrainian and American citizen. I have dual citizenship. I was so proud that my English was good enough to pass the test.
Where were you born in Ukraine?
I was born in the Sumy region of northeastern Ukraine in an old town more than a thousand years old called Hlukhia, but I spent 23 years in Mykolaiv where I worked at a school. That town is in the southeastern section of Ukraine, near Odessa. All of my family and most of my school friends still stay in the little town where I was born.
Where do you call home?
I can live everywhere and everywhere is my home but I feel like this is my home. I was born at my parent’s home and it’s my birth home. At Mykolaiv I spent half of my life and it was my home. I have students and friends who still live there and it still feels like my home.
Are your mother and father still living?
No. But I have my sister. She lives in Kharkiv. Her husband was a military officer. He’s been fighting since the first day of the war but he was in the hospital for months. He had shrapnel in the head and he lost his ear. My sister is 10 years younger than me. She has three children and I have a son who is still in Ukraine with my grandson. I have two grandchildren in Russia. My son is in Ukraine right now. He is a patriot. He tried to fight but he has damaged fingers and the military would not take him. They said they would only take him if they really needed him and he would go.
When you lived in Ukraine you were a teacher?
Yes, my mother was also a teacher. Each year in school we would write about our dreams for the future, what we wanted to be and I would write about being a firefighter or a taxi driver and one time it was a movie star. In my last year of school I wrote that I didn’t know what I wanted to be but I definitely didn’t want to be a teacher, it’s such a hard job. I didn’t want to be a teacher. Then it happened and I spent 23 years teaching. I was a teacher of home economics and after that I was the first female wood shop teacher in Ukraine. I was very proud because we had some competitions at the end of the year and all the teachers were men and they thought of me as a skinny little woman and my boys would tell me that I didn’t need to worry. If we didn’t win first place or second place, it didn’t matter because I was the most beautiful teacher between all these guys. We won second place and the next year when we went everyone was shaking my hand.
What years did you teach?
I taught from 1987 to 2009 in Mykolaiv, number 60 school. Right now, I have seen a video made in September by a student of my school. Usually we would come together and have a celebration when school would get back together but this year she showed me her video and it showed my old classroom had been bombed. It’s nothing now. It bricks and nothing. It hurts.
Have your people been safe during this war?
My family is safe – if you don’t count my brother-in-law who was wounded, he is okay for right now. Right after he was wounded, my sister would call the hospital to check on him, they would tell her that he could not talk to her right now and she began to feel that something was not right. They told her that if she wanted to see him she could drive to the hospital. Her son drove her to the hospital to see her husband who was in recovery after surgery when the Russians began bombing the hospital! They did not hit the building but hit everything around the hospital and her son told my sister that they needed to leave the building and leave quickly. When they left the bombs were coming down so close my sister was in shock. When we talked the day after she was still crying. This was in Kharkiv. She said that on the way home they passed cars that had been bombed with people killed in them. It was terrible.
My sister said there were times when airplanes flew overhead and they were so low to the ground that you could feel the vibrations and everything shook. It was so scary. It would just physically push you down. She would talk about this and I would start to cry and then she would say okay, okay everyone’s alive, everybody’s good, no worry, don’t cry. But I did. This was early in the war, February or March. My sister’s school was damaged after being bombed twice. It looks like they are deliberately bombing schools, stores and hospitals. Americans can watch the news videos of damage to apartment buildings and it seems obvious that this damage was not a matter of a stray rocket or a stray bomb. This was a deliberate effort to destroy places where civilians were living. They try to make as much damage as they can.
When the war started I could not believe this, it could not be true. We cannot fight with the Russians, we are close friends. Russians and Ukrainians should be friends forever. I have very good friends on the internet in Russia and we talk every day. We write each other and send lots of pictures. I describe what I’m doing in America, what I think and feel and she shares the same.
But when the war started I sent her a message that said you know that your country started a war with my country and she said no, it’s alright, it’s a “special operation.” It looks like in Russia they prepared for this a long time. They prepared the people, they prepared places and they pay people to lie on TV. There’s corruption everywhere and now when the Ukrainian forces are pushing the Russians back they are trying to find people who will say that it’s Putin’s fault, that it’s his mistake but they need to understand that it’s not only one person’s fault.
How do you feel about the efforts that the United States has made to help Ukraine?
I appreciate it. It’s good because it helps my country. Even though it’s difficult to be sure that all of the money is being spent properly. The U.S. is providing money for the military effort but is also the biggest provider of humanitarian aid. We appreciate the help from the American people and from churches in the U.S.
