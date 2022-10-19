Editor’s note: CNHI Oklahoma reached out via email to each statewide candidate’s campaign. Unless otherwise noted, candidate responses were limited to 250 words and are listed in order of ballot appearance.
Gregory J. Sadler, Libertarian
Q: What is your current profession?
A: I work in sales for a locally owned office furniture dealer.
Q: In 100 words or less, why should Oklahomans vote for you?
A: I believe in shrinking our government and letting the people of Oklahoma take back control of their lives. I am not someone who will cave to the wishes of republicans or democrats.
Q: What do you think the state treasurer is doing well and what do you think should be improved?
A: I like the new Oklahoma 529 branding, but we still need to do more to promote and continue to simplify this program. Too many still believe this is strictly for college but it can actually be used for K-12 as well. We all pay too many taxes and through Oklahoma 529 they can be reduced just slightly.
Q: There is over $1 billion in the state’s Unclaimed Property Fund that belongs to over 1.2 million Oklahomans. What would you do differently to reconnect Oklahomans with unclaimed property?
A: We need to look at what is working well in other states as well as what is not working. I am not looking to add cost to the process, but we need to make it easy for people find any unclaimed property they may have.
Todd Russ, Republican
Q: What is your current profession?
A: I am a fourth-generation resident of Western Oklahoma who has been a banking leader for 30 years. I served as President and CEO of Washita State Bank in Burns Flat from 2003-2008.
During my tenure, I took one of the State’s smallest banks, doubled its assets, and was rated as one of the top 10 performing banks in the nation. I sold most of my bank stock and began management consulting with banks and businesses in 2008. As a result, I developed a reputation and track record of successfully guiding banks to resolve problem loans and other bank management needs.
In addition, I have worked with Oklahoma banks, corporations, and small businesses to address performance, profitability, and compliance issues. During my banking career, I served as a director of the Oklahoma Bankers Association and Chairman of the OBA Small Bank Council.
I earned a bachelor’s degree in Finance from Southwestern Oklahoma State University. I am a graduate of the University of Colorado Graduate School of Banking. I am completing my sixth term in the Oklahoma House of Representatives this year. I have been honored to serve as State Representative for District 55, which covers an extensive part of western Oklahoma.
I am grateful for the leadership opportunities I have been given and the accomplishments during my time in the Legislature. Most recently, I served as Chairman Emeritus of the Transportation A&B committee. I also served on three other significant committees: House Appropriations and Budget, Common Education, and Insurance.
Q: In 100 words or less, why should Oklahomans vote for you?
A: Trusting who will take care of the State’s money is a serious decision. I believe Oklahomans should vote for me based on my resume and track record. I know the value of hard work and the importance of standing for Godly values and honest, ethical leadership.
I believe my extensive background in banking and business, along with my understanding of the inner workings of state government, make me uniquely qualified to serve as State Treasurer, who is essentially the State’s bank CEO. As Treasurer, I would administer strong, conservative fiscal policies and conduct the State’s business with integrity and transparency.
Q: What do you think the state treasurer is doing well and what do you think should be improved?
A: I have no criticism of the current State Treasurer and the office has passed its audit each year. However, I believe my professional banking experience gives me a distinct advantage to focus on safety and soundness for the taxpayers’ money.
I will also work to upgrade the technology that runs the office. The current technology is approximately 30 years old and must be updated to ensure optimum safety and security. I have gone through two de-conversion/conversion transitions with banks and know firsthand the magnitude of such major technology changes and upgrades.
Billions of state dollars must be invested in safe yet good-yielding investments. I have extensive banking experience and have managed hundreds of millions of dollars safely and securely. So I understand the importance of knowing how to stress test a portfolio and monitor the interest rate risk in multiple markets.
Also, I will ensure the Treasurer’s Office follows statutory rules for collateralizing state funds on deposit with Oklahoma financial institutions. Another area I believe my financial background will be helpful concerning the State’s bond oversight provided by the Treasurer’s Office.
Finally, advising the Legislature on capital planning and policy is another area I bring expertise based on my legislative experience. Also, the application process to claim lost property is complex and technical. I would like to streamline the process and get unclaimed valuables back in their rightful place.
Q: There is over $1 billion in the State’s Unclaimed Property Fund that belongs to over 1.2 million Oklahomans. What would you do differently to reconnect Oklahomans with unclaimed property?
A: Oklahoma, like the other 49 states, has an Unclaimed Property program designed to return unclaimed property, such as cash, stock certificates, jewelry, and coin collections, to rightful owners. When property remains unclaimed for a prescribed time in Oklahoma Statutes, it is considered abandoned and must be reported to the Unclaimed Property Program.
State law requires all Oklahoma businesses to bring unclaimed property to the State Treasurer’s Office annually. As Treasurer, I would look at ways to further streamline the Compliance Assistance Program. The same is true with the process for an Oklahoman to make a claim which can be complicated and burdensome. While it is essential to be safe and accurate regarding ownership verification, I still believe the property is not the State’s, and every effort must be made to return it to the rightful owners.
I have experience dealing with family trusts and estates and believe there may be ways to streamline the application process and verification of next of kin. This would speed up the process and make it more easily used by all Oklahomans. The unclaimed money and valuables belong to individuals, not the State. I will work to get it back to its rightful owners.
Charles De Coune, Democrat
Q: What is your current profession?
A: I am a dad and a husband. My daughter is a freshman at OU. I live between OKC and Jones with my two boys, my wife Eileen, and her two parents who joined us a couple of years ago.
I have been in Finance for 24 years and am the Lending Manager for the Oklahoma Water Resources Board. My group lends money to cities, towns, and rural water districts throughout the state. The bonds we manage have the best credit rating in the nation, meaning that the communities we serve can borrow money for much lower rates than the Capitol can.
I look forward to helping improve the capitol’s credit rating so that we can begin saving millions of dollars to our taxpayers.
Q: In 100 words or less, why should Oklahomans vote for you?
A: I am the only Certified Public Funds Investment Manager in the race. I am also the only former banker in the race whose practices were not called “unsafe and unsound” by the FDIC.
As a Christian finance professional, I believe that Loving Your Neighbor should include being accountable to our taxpayers for their hard-earned money. My team has shown that a financial program can be successful without corruption or backroom deals.
This success can be replicated at the Capitol, resulting in millions of dollars in savings for this generation and the next.
Q: What do you think the state treasurer is doing well and what do you think should be improved?
A: The current state treasurer is tracking and reporting state revenues and expenses accurately. However, he doesn’t always make sure that lawmakers are using funds the way they were intended. Public Education is an example: Funds that are earmarked for public education should not be redirected to benefit private businesses.
The current state treasurer has also failed to prevent backroom deals that ended up being costly to our taxpayers. The Swadley’s contract comes to mind. As State Treasurer, I will stop lawmakers from freely dipping into the wrong pots of money or from cutting costly deals behind the back of regular Oklahomans. After all, ensuring that the books are run properly is one of the duties of the state treasurer.
Q: There is over $1 billion in the state’s Unclaimed Property Fund that belongs to over 1.2 million Oklahomans. What would you do differently to reconnect Oklahomans with unclaimed property?
A: If the state can find a taxpayer who owes money, it should be able to find a taxpayer to whom money needs to be returned. Let’s give it the same level of effort.
Instead of waiting for Oklahomans to come to us, we need to go to them: Find them by searching through Social Media, comparing our data to data from Lexis Nexis and the Secretary of State, and holding booths at County Fairs where people will be shown how to look for their unclaimed property. In other words, be proactive instead of reactive.
Last year’s State Employee Engagement Survey, which can be found at www.charles2022.com/survey, shows that too many of the State Treasurer’s employees are disengaged. This is in part because only 40% of them believe that communication from their executive leadership is open and honest.
In my two decades as a leader, I have learned that employees are a company’s best assets. As State Treasurer, I will re-engage my employees and will work hard to help them regain trust in their leadership. This, also, will be an important step toward reuniting Oklahomans with their money. After all, employees who are engaged and respected often choose to go the extra mile for their customers.
