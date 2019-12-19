Q5: Stillwater Community Christmas Dinner

Tisha Wilson talks about Stillwater’s free Community Christmas Dinner, why she volunteers her time to coordinate it and how you can help.
1. How long have you been involved with the Community Christmas Dinner?
Joe and I took over coordinating it in 2014. We had been volunteering for about six years before that, since our kids were little. They’ve grown up just knowing this is our Christmas day. We would stay home long enough for Santa to come in the morning then we would all go there. They’re young adults now and they still help. God put it on (former organizer) Charlie Kaupke’s heart after seeing us year after year that we were the ones to do it. He asked and we didn’t even have to think about it.
2. When and where will it be held? What are you serving?
We’re located in the dining hall at the Stillwater Community Center, 315 W. 8th Ave. from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. We’ll be serving a traditional holiday meal with ham, turkey, cranberry sauce, mashed potatoes, green beans, rolls and cake.
3. Will you be making deliveries to people who can’t get to the Community Center?
Yes, we will be making deliveries. We also have toys and stockings for the children. People can make arrangements to have meals delivered by calling me at 405-880-4307 or calling 405-372-1201 after 7 a.m. on Christmas Day.
4. What do you still need?
We can still use donations of small toys that don’t need batteries for the kids. And we can always use cash donations. The meal is free, but we’ll be accepting donations at the door as well. We have silent donors who help make sure we can continue to offer it and our business has made up the difference when we’ve come up short, but the food is getting pretty expensive. We fed 900 people last year, our biggest year yet. It was a challenge. It takes about 120 volunteers to make this happen every year and we could still use about 40 more to help serve and deliver meals. People who want to volunteer can contact me at 405-880-4307.
5. What else would you like people to know?
Last year we had a large crowd right at 11 a.m. and didn’t have enough room for everyone. Some people started taking their meals to go because we didn’t have enough seating. But we serve until 2 p.m. so if people will wait and come a little later, at 12 p.m. or 1 p.m., they’ll probably find a seat. We see a real cross-section of the community every year from people from OSU who may not have a place to go for the holidays and people who just don’t want to be alone to people who make it part of their own holiday. It’s just been a huge blessing to our family … It just really warms your soul to spend the day there fellowshipping with family and friends.
- Michelle Charles
