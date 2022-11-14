The 38th annual Stillwater Community Thanksgiving dinner will be held from 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Nov. 24 at the Stillwater FUMC Family Life Center located at 400 West Seventh Avenue. We asked volunteer organizer Collett Campbell about how people are getting together again to share a meal.
1 Can we get a little background on the Thanksgiving Dinner?
Pat Dorr began the dinner 38 years ago, and remained the head for 30 years. Another group of volunteers called the “Turkey Squad” then began taking care of the annual event since then. This year only one of the “Turkey Squad” – Christina Morrill – remains. The dinner is still going strong and set for another year and will be back in person.
2 Who makes up the organization team?
The dinner is hosted by FUMC so the organizers are the team from FUMC, Christina Morrill and Collett Campbell. Once the beginning plans are set for each year, the group relies on community volunteers to help make the magic happen. Helping with everything from decorations by Stillwater Junior High School students, rolls from Homeland grocery, to pies from a local church group.
3 Who usually comes to the dinner?
The dinner is open and free to anyone that wants to attend. We plan on making 1,500 meals that are served on a first come basis. We have an assortment of people that attend, from people in need, to families that like to volunteer and then enjoy dinner with the community. To those that might not have a family here in Stillwater and want some company. We are also open to OSU students who may not be able to get home for the holiday. Again, everyone is welcome to attend. It is a great community event, and truly made up of all community members.
4 What kinds of volunteer opportunities do you still have?
We use volunteers to help seat and get food out, check in our volunteers, do dishes, help serve people drinks and just visit. That is one position that is very rewarding, just being able to visit with people that come. We also do a few deliveries, and that we could use volunteers for. The best way to sign up is check out our Facebook page, Stillwater Community Thanksgiving Dinner, and look for the link to sign up.
5 Is there anything else you would like people to know?
Yes, we are so excited to be back in person this year. Dinner will be served from 11:30 a.m. until 2:30 PM on Thursday, Nov. 24 at the First United Methodist Church Community Center located at 400 W. Seventh Ave. If someone is needing to have a meal delivered, please do not call the church, instead call 405-780-2011 from 9-10 a.m. Thanksgiving morning. If you are part of an organization, please let them know you need a meal, they may already have you on our list.
– Staff Report
