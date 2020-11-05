Carving out a niche in the Stillwater food scene is no easy task. The folks at BeetBox are introducing something very new, which is a vegan food truck. You can find them parked at Homeland on 421 N. Main.
1 What kind of food do you have?
Our delectable plant-based comfort food is made from scratch using fresh ingredients every day with the consumer in mind to experience extraordinary food that looks, smells, and most importantly, tastes like its non-vegan counterparts. .
2 How did you get started in the culinary world?
Randon and Gwyneth have always had an interest in good food and an immense curiosity for creating recipes. Since Randon and Gwyneth are both vegan, they decided to recreate comfort foods as delicious vegan food.
3 How did you settle in Stillwater?
Randon is from Fort Wayne, Indiana, and Gwyneth is from Omaha, Nebraska, they met in college in Kearney.
Randon transferred to NWOSU in Alva and Gwyneth joined Randon there. That is where they met their business partner Mike Hood, and together they decided that Stillwater was a great town to settle into and provide great vegan options.
4 What kind of response have you received from people who eat there? What’s a favorite item?
Everyone has been astonished as they realize that eating vegan can be so delicious.
The BeetBox has several entrees that are made from scratch, our proprietary chickless sandwich is a huge success even for our non-vegan customers. Our cakes, carrot, chocolate and red velvet sell out quickly. We add new menu items each week. We will have a very interesting menu for Fall coming out soon.
5 How can people find out more about you? Is there anything else you would like people to know?
Please feel free to check our reviews on Google. We are also on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter
( @_beetboxtruck ) . We are located in the parking lot of Homeland Grocery at 421 N Main St. Check our website
( www.beetboxtruck.com ) for days/hours of operation. You can contact the BeetBox at 580-748-3223. We would like to thank the Stillwater community for the tremendous support they have shown to us. Our customers are truly amazing and we enjoy getting to know everyone when they come to the BeetBox.
–Beau Simmons
