Q5: OSU students invite the public to a Black History Month block party  

The community is invited to help wrap up Black History Month on Saturday with a block party sponsored by Ok State Stand United. Destinee Adams, one of the OSU student organization’s founders, tells us more about the event.
1. Why did you decide to hold a block party?
We wanted to wrap up Black History Month with a crossover from the campus to the community. That’s why we’re holding it off campus at The Coffee House, the building on Knoblock with the mural of Black Jesus. This will be a special event for us because it’s probably the last big event with all the original organizers of Ok State Stand United. It's a chance for people to get to know our members.
2. What can people expect that day?
It’s a block party so there will be food, we’ll have a photo booth and we’ll be holding raffles and giving away books for children. We used some of the money that was donated to Ok State Stand United to buy books from Nappy Roots Book Store in Oklahoma City. We really want to get kids out there Saturday.
3. What types of food trucks will be there?
We’ll have two Black-owned food trucks, George’s Happy Hog and Hank’s Cool Cooking. They both serve barbecue and soul food. Free coffee will be available.
4. What are you hoping to accomplish with the event?
We really just want to send Black History Month off on a good note. It’s not just a one month a year thing, it’s part of American history. And we’re not just history, we’re part of the community and the culture now. As an organization Ok State Stand United has been posting links to resources, podcasts and other sources of information. We really want to inspire Black conversations moving forward.
We are also gathering donations of menstrual hygiene products for the OSU Red Pantry. It provides vital personal care products to people in need. We encourage people to bring menstrual hygiene products like tampons, pads or menstrual cups, to the block party or they can drop them off 8 a.m. - 5 p.m. Monday – Friday in room 211T in the Student Union.
5. When and where is the block party and how can people learn more?
The block party is 1- 4 p.m. Saturday at The Coffee House, 519 W. 3rd Ave. It’s a come and go event with indoor and outdoor spaces. Free coffee will be provided and food or drink can be purchased from the food trucks on site. Masks and social distancing are required.
People can learn more about Black History at OSU at https://linktr.ee/okstatestandunited. They can find us and stay up to date on our activities by following @okstatestandunited on Instagram or @okstatesu on Twitter.
- Michelle Charles
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.