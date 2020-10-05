Quarantine diary: What happens when you're exposed to COVID-19?

We’re all so tired of it. Just so stinking tired of staying away from friends and family, tired of having to think about everywhere we go and everything we do.
When you’ve made it this far into the pandemic without anyone in your immediate circle getting sick, you start to get complacent. And that’s when it gets you. That’s when it got us.
More than six months into the pandemic, my family had been following the recommended precautions when we went out, but we were starting to gather on special occasions. We had a family dinner for my older daughter’s birthday and it was great. My parents, who are in their 70s, even decided to come over for the first time since March.
My step-dad has cardiac and respiratory conditions, making him a high-risk COVID-19 patient. So he’s very cautious and they don’t go out much. But they came over to celebrate their granddaughter’s birthday and he hugged the birthday girl on his way out the door.
Two days later she called to say she had tested positive for SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19.
The diagnosis
Our daughter had been experiencing the same symptoms every allergy sufferer has this time of year so she didn’t think anything was wrong. They got a little worse starting on Friday, but nothing terribly unusual and she continued with her birthday weekend as planned, including our family dinner on Sunday. She started to develop a severe sore throat on Monday.
By Tuesday, she also felt achey and fatigued and had a terrible headache at the base of her skull. It was enough to send her to a walk-in clinic to be tested for strep and COVID-19.
While she was there, six or seven college-age people were also there getting tested.
The staff didn’t really give her any instructions when she got her results, she said. They basically handed her some papers and told her she was ready to go. She had to ask if she was negative or positive and for which illness.
If she weren’t a nurse, it would have been confusing and overwhelming, she said. But she immediately went home to begin isolating and started calling the people she had been around to warn them.
The response
After she called me late Tuesday morning, I reached out to a contact at Stillwater Medical Center, who confirmed that we all needed to quarantine for 14 days. The best window for testing is at least 5-7 days after exposure, she said.
I then started making sure everyone else who might have been exposed at our dinner was informed.
Our youngest daughter had just driven to work when we called her. She turned around in the parking lot and drove straight home, calling her employer as she left. On the way home, she stopped at a drive-through testing site being held at the Payne County Expo Center.
My husband called his employer and was told he couldn’t come back to work until Oct. 12, even if he later tested negative for the virus.
I called and texted the News Press to let them know I would be in quarantine for 14 days but said I could work from home unless I actually became ill.
Our daughter who had just been diagnosed asked if we could bring her a mattress to sleep on since she would need to isolate herself.
My husband pulled the mattress off the bed in our guest room and hauled it to her house. He left it on the porch and she dragged it into the house, threw it on the floor of their spare room and closed herself off from her husband and their dogs.
Later that day, she texted me a supplement regimen that includes fish oil, zinc and vitamin D that some people are using in hopes of bolstering their immune systems and fighting inflammation after being exposed to the virus.
Contact tracing
The next day, a representative from the Oklahoma State Department of Health contacted her to start the contact tracing process.
They asked her about her symptoms, their onset, where she had gone and who she had seen. They asked for the names and phone numbers of people who had been less than six feet from her for more than 15 minutes.
She explained that the previous weekend she had gone to Octoberfest in Tulsa and had gone into the bar area.
“They were very nice,” she said. “There was no judgment.”
They asked if she was able to quarantine away from her spouse and other family members.
By this time, her husband was feeling tired and had a runny nose so she asked if they would be able to quarantine together if he tested positive. The representative said she didn’t see any reason they couldn’t.
Later that day, I received a text from OSDH that said the agency needed to contact me to monitor my health. It gave me the option of receiving texts or phone calls and I opted for texts.
I followed the link to a questionnaire that asked when I was exposed and had me select which of a long list of potential COVID-19 symptoms I was experiencing.
I was informed the agency would text me 12 hours later to check in.
No one else in my immediate family received a text from the Health Department and I wasn’t asked to provide any information about them.
My younger daughter had trouble accessing the results of her drive-through COVID-19 test and after trying through email, wound up having to call a helpline.
As she waited for her result, the person she was speaking with asked her the same list of questions I had been asked.
At this point, I am the only person in my family who is actively being monitored by OSDH through contact tracing.
The symptoms
My daughter continues to feel tired and achey with a headache. It’s slightly different than feeling like you have the flu and she never had a fever.
She describes it as feeling almost like a hangover.
Her sinuses are also congested.
Her husband began to have a runny nose and started feeling fatigued around the time she was diagnosed. He tested positive a couple of days after she did.
Once her husband was diagnosed, it cleared the way for my daughter to move out of their spare bedroom and for them to quarantine together.
“Thank God!,” she said. “I was about to die in this room and it’s only been like 36 hours.”
Although it’s the first symptom some people have, they both lost their sense of smell as they were starting to feel a little bit better, almost a week into the illness. They didn’t realize it at first.
When they started to notice, they tested themselves by spraying a very strong air freshener and sticking their faces right in the cloud. They couldn’t smell it at all.
Her husband also lost his sense of taste, which he tested by eating some habanero salsa. Again, nothing.
I have to admit, I was relieved when he tested positive because my daughter has pretty severe asthma, bad enough to be hospitalized when she was small.
The panicky part of me my youngest calls my “mom brain” kept picturing her alone, lying on a bare mattress in their spare bedroom, gasping for air.
Thankfully she has not developed any breathing difficulty.
The testing
Our youngest daughter was tested earlier in the week at a free drive-through clinic sponsored by the Payne County Health Department at the Payne County Expo Center.
My husband and I went to an urgent care clinic on Friday, five days after our exposure, to be tested. There was a steady stream of people who all seemed to be there for the same reason, but the waiting room wasn’t too crowded.
We checked in at the desk, presented our insurance card and paid our co-payments. After filling out some paperwork, we sat for about 15 minutes before being called back and placed in an exam room together.
We were were tested using Abbot IDNow rapid PCR test, a point of care test that detects genetic material from the virus during an active infection. Instead of requiring the person collecting the sample to push the swab all the way into the sinus cavity, it only required a mucus sample from the nose itself.
The process was truly painless and we had our results in about 15 minutes.
Although there has been concern about false negatives from rapid antigen tests and rapid PCR tests when samples are taken too early or the viral load is too low, the medical assistant who took our samples told us the test we received is highly accurate at least five days after exposure.
Both tests came back negative.
My parents were tested over the weekend using a rapid test and were both negative as well. My son was tested over the weekend using a different type of test, so his results will take 3-5 days.
The follow-up
I have received at least one text each day from OSDH, asking if I or anyone else registered at my phone number have developed symptoms.
No one else in my family has developed symptoms at this point and no one else has heard from the contact tracers.
Where we are now
The CDC says people should stay home for 14 days after their last contact with a person who has COVID-19, even if they test negative.
“You should still self-quarantine for 14 days since your last exposure. It can take up to 14 days after exposure to the virus for a person to develop COVID-19 symptoms. A negative result before end of the 14-day quarantine period does not rule out possible infection. By self-quarantining for 14 days, you lower the chance of possibly exposing others to COVID-19.”
When I was contacted by OSDH, the questionnaire asked if I would agree to quarantine myself for 14 days after exposure. I was informed I could end my quarantine on Oct. 12, as long as I don’t develop any symptoms.
I also received a warning that the agency could get an order if it determines someone is failing to honor that agreement or follow the rules. There are exceptions for people who are classified as essential workers, although they still need to follow policies set by their employers.
My youngest daughter returned to work on Monday.
My son was asked to continue working at his retail job but is now using vacation time until his test results come back.
My husband’s employer won’t allow him to return to work until next Monday.
Although journalists were classified as essential employees during the shutdown, I have been working from home and filing stories remotely.
For more information:
An extensive FAQ about COVID-19 and what to do if you have been exposed can be found at https://bit.ly/3lhNMRu.
