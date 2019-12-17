Stillwater City Councilor John Wedlake received an emotional tribute during Monday’s council meeting. The presentation by Stillwater Medical Center volunteer coordinator Lisa Eckels and Sarah Wheatley of the Cimarron Valley Quilters Guild and Quilts of Valor came as a surprise to both Wedlake and the rest of the council.
“A veteran, whether active duty, retired, National Guard or reserve, is someone at one point in their life who raised their hand and swore allegiance to the United States of America,” Wheatley said. “And that included signing a blank check made payable to the same for the amount up to and including their life.”
She explained that Quilts of Valor is an organization that has wrapped more than 240,000 veterans and retired, active duty or reserve service members in Iraq, Afghanistan, the United States and Germany in handmade quilts as a way of thanking them for their service and welcoming them home since its founding 16 years ago.
The Cimarron Valley Quilters Guild group has presented 218 quilts to local veterans since it formed in 2014.
“Today we’re here to honor one of our own,” Wheatley said as she turned her attention to her reason for attending the City Council meeting. “He’s born, raised and school(ed) in Stillwater. He’s a graduate of Stillwater High School in 1998. He entered the Army and served a three year term as a paratrooper with the 82nd Airborne at Fort Bragg. He was honorably discharged and he came back home.
“He graduated from OSU with his Bachelor’s degree in microbiology and molecular genetics. He continued his education at the OU medical school and specialized in neurology and became Chief Resident during his senior year. And he came back home. He continues to serve his country, his community and the medical profession here in Stillwater.”
There was an audible reaction from the crowd as she called Wedlake’s name and he descended from the dais where the councilors sit.
A few people, including Wedlake, wiped their eyes.
Wheatley draped a red, white and blue quilt around his shoulders and then presented him with a certificate.
“This was made with loving hands and grateful hearts and we appreciate your service,” she said. “And welcome home. Though we may never know the depth of your sacrifice to protect and defend the United States of America, as a gesture of gratitude from a grateful nation, we award you this quilt of valor."
Twitter: @mcharlesNP
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.