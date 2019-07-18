As the U.S. celebrates the 50th anniversary of the Apollo 11 landing and announces its intention to return to the Moon before going on to Mars, other countries are joining in a new global space race.
The Soviet Union beat the U.S. to the Moon in 1959 when its Luna 2 mission placed the first man-made object on the lunar surface and pulled ahead in the "space race" when it launched cosmonaut Yuri Gagarin, the first man to orbit the earth, in 1961.
But the U.S. remains the only nation to have put people on the Moon’s surface, a position it achieved when Apollo 11 touched down on July 20, 1969.
Out of an estimated 108 billion people who have lived on Earth, only 12 have walked on the Moon, retired NASA astronaut Commander John Herrington said. All of them were American astronauts.
At this point, only the U.S., the former U.S.S.R. (now Russia) and China have soft-landed a spacecraft on the Moon’s surface.
Russia, the European Space Agency, Japan, China and India have successfully launched probes that orbited the Moon.
In January, an unmanned Chinese spacecraft became the first to ever land on the far side of the Moon the New York Times reported. A robotic lander launched by an Israeli non-profit tried to land on the Moon but crashed earlier this year.
China plans to put astronauts on the Moon in about 25 years and the European Space Agency has put out a concept for an international “moon village” it envisions being developed around 2050, according to the New York Times.
British publication The Telegraph reported that Russia’s space agency, Rokosmos, has developed a strategy document that discusses sending cosmonauts to the Moon by 2030.
India scrubbed an unmanned mission on July 14 that would have made it the fourth country to soft-land on the lunar surface.
Space.com has reported that India is now targeting a July 22 launch for its Chandrayaan-2 Moon Mission, which includes an orbiter, a landing vehicle and a lunar rover.
If it succeeds in its mission, India will be the first nation to land on the south pole of the moon.
The Los Angeles Times reports that India's rover will roll over the surface for about two weeks before its solar battery runs out.
The orbiter will circle the moon for about a year, relaying information and capturing high-resolution images. Part of the mission’s goal is to measure quantities of water on the Moon and gather data on deposits of minerals like helium-3, which Indian scientists have said could be used in nuclear reactors on Earth, according to the Los Angeles Times.
The Los Angeles Times says India is showing signs of becoming a comprehensive space power after missions like its 2008 Chandrayaan-1 lunar orbiter that confirmed the presence of water molecules inside craters on the moon and its launch of a satellite into orbit around Mars in 2014.
Why would the discovery of water on the Moon be important? Because water is both essential for human life and very heavy, weighing 8.34 pounds per gallon. It costs $10,000 per pound to send something into space, Herrington said. That's why NASA sends dehydrated food with its astronauts.
Finding water on the moon would save money and make it easier to live on the Moon, Kingston University astronautics and space systems expert Chris Welch, Ph.D. said in an article released by the university in 2009.
He estimated there could be more than 300 tons of water on the Moon in the form of a thin film on rocks and soil particles. Scientists suspect water ice may exist in craters at the poles of the Moon that have been in shadow for millions of years and act as cold traps for water vapor, he said.
That is the motivation for lunar expeditions like the one India is planning to launch this month.
"If there is water on the moon - in whatever form - then we have a potential reservoir that could be used for drinking or to make into hydrogen and oxygen which could be used as rocket propellant. Also, of course, we could use the oxygen to breathe,” Welch said.
Twitter: @mcharlesNP
Who has walked on the Moon?
Apollo 11 – Neil Armstrong and Edwin “Buzz” Aldrin
Apollo 12 – Charles “Pete” Conrad and Alan Bean
Apollo 14 – Alan B. Shepard Jr. and Edgar D. Mitchell
Apollo 15 – David R. Scott and James B. Irwin
Apollo 16 – John W. Young and Charles M. Duke
Apollo 17 – Eugene Cernan and Harrison H. Schmitt
Only Aldrin, Scott, Duke and Schmitt are still alive.
Source: NASA.gov
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.