Rains turn county gravel roads to mud

Many of of Payne County’s roads will be needing resurfacing soon because their gravel is being compacted into the roadways and the roads are turning into “mud roads.” Recent heavy rain is the culprit, District 1 Commissioner Zach Cavett reported Monday during a meeting of the Payne County Board of Commissioners.
Payne County received about 3.3 inches of rain on Saturday and Sunday, he said. The road conditions worsen with each rain.
Gravel is available at quarries near Pawnee, Drumright and Cushing for $11 per ton and can be trucked in for $10 per ton, according to Cavett and Commissioner Rocky Blasier.
“It is more economical for us to haul the gravel,” observed Cavett.
The Commissioners voted to rebid in the Spring of 2020, a 20 mile District 1 asphalt overlay project. The low bid of $3.3 million from Elsworth Construction exceeded Cavett’s projection by $400,000, due to asphalt prices rising to $70 per ton.
In regular business, the commissioners approved $345,485 of purchase orders including a transfer of $243,087 to the Payne County Facilities Authority of monthly sales tax revenue used for operation of the Payne County Jail. Also included in the purchase orders was $4,500 to Zach Donaghey, who did concrete erosion control work at $45 per hour near the Sheriff’s maintenance building.
