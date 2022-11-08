The atmosphere was relaxed yet thick with anticipation at Stonecloud Brewery as House District 34 incumbent, Rep. Trish Ranson (D-Stillwater) enjoyed drinks with supporters on election night. In a sign of respect, her Republican challenger, Michael Baughman, did more than call her to concede the election. He accepted Ranson’s invitation to have a drink together at the brewery.
According to unofficial results, Ranson brought in 5,032 votes, and Baughman collected 3,135, with Ranson getting the majority of votes in every HD 34 precinct. Ranson also won in absentee, early and election day voting, with 61.61% of the total vote. Her largest margin victory over an opposing candidate to date.
Baughman arrived at the brewery to congratulate Ranson on her victory and took up her recommendation for an Oktoberfest beer. Baughman said he was happy to get the whole campaign experience but noted he got little support from his party.
“I worked by myself, I had barely any help ... but I’m excited that I got over 3,500 votes by my lonesome,” Baughman said. “I think the Republican party of Payne County should back all of their Republican candidates.”
Baughman said he plans to stay involved in Oklahoma politics. He still has concerns about foreign entities buying farmland in the state and wants life skills taught in schools.
“I told her (Ranson) whenever I called her that the general election was much more pleasant than the primary,” Baughman said. “Especially what happened inside the (Republican) party with infighting ... they should always support the nominee.”
Dozens of people wearing Ranson HD 34 T-shirts surrounded the stage as Ranson took the microphone to deliver a short thank-you speech. Ranson announced she would be the new chair of the minority caucus in the House of Representatives. Ranson will replace Cindy Munson as Munson replaces Emily Virgin as minority leader-elect.
“Every election has been different. I feel like every election has grounded me further in the community,” Ranson said. “I feel like I know more about the pulse of our community, and what they are looking for as a representative.”
Ranson said she appreciated the positive campaign Baughman ran.
“He worked hard, and I appreciate that he didn’t go negative,” Ranson said.
Results are official once certified by the Election Board.
