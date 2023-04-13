Blockbusters have come to dominate the modern movie industry, and that has caused many Hollywood studios to value profit over the art of filmmaking.
That is not the case for low-budget movies like the ones shown at the 2023 Red Dirt Film Festival. The festival began Thursday at the Hazel Modella Art Gallery as a trial-day for its main venue, the Sheerar Museum of Natural History, for Friday, Saturday and Sunday.
These films come from the creator’s passion for expression, and even one person enjoying their work is a win, especially if that person is himself or herself.
One standout from the early afternoon block of short films was Shiona McCubbin’s “Maureen”.
The 12-minute short was projected on a screen that sat on a folding table, and the audio came directly from the projector’s internal speakers. But intimate projects such as this transcend those factors.
“Maureen” is a black comedy and drama shot over two days in Glasgow, Scotland, where an aunt and niece get into a dispute over the ashes of their deceased sister/mother.
McCubbin said the origin for “Maureen” came from a desire to know what it feels like to have an exclusively female production. The writer, Amy Hawes, wanted a comedy about scattering ashes, so McCubbin relayed the story about her mother’s ashes.
Blythe Duff and Sally Reid were cast as the aunt and niece, respectively. The entire film can be boiled down to two conversations between the characters, but the conflict sets up dialogue and performances that are funny and endearing.
It has strong themes of ownership of the dead -- not just where their remains are kept but how they’re remembered. There is plenty to absorb and think about in just 12 minutes.
The only major criticism of the movie was the aspect ratio distractingly changing between a few shots during the phone call scene as the characters couldn’t interact face-to-face. Given the low-budget nature, it’s hard to find fault with much else.
The 10th Anniversary Red Dirt Film Festival continues Friday to Sunday from 8 a.m. to 11 p.m. at the Sheerar. The itinerary can be viewed and tickets can be purchased at reddirtfilm.com.
Aside from films, the festival also features live music, panels and special guests.
Sunday’s award ceremony will recognize more than 30 recipients, including some past winners for the 10th anniversary, some of whom went on to receive Oscar nominations.
