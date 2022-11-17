Red Dirt country music legend Mike McClure is heading back to his country music roots this weekend.
The Oklahoma Music Hall of Fame inductee will perform in the Cimarron Breeze music series at 5 p.m. Sunday at the Old Church Center in Perkins.
“I came up playing in dance halls and bars, so the older I get, the more I appreciate a sit and listen environment for a concert – people who are there to listen to the lyrics and the stories behind the songs rather than the music just being background noise,” said McClure, who has performed in the series on three previous occasions.
Along with recently re-uniting with his former band The Great Divide, where he got his start, the 30-year music veteran tours with his own band, The Mike McClure Band, and with Crow & Gazelle, a music duo with his wife Chrislyn Rose. It is this dynamic duo that will be performing on Saturday.
McClure has produced albums for several other major players in Red Dirt country music and wrote the song “I’d Rather Have Nothin,” which was originally performed by The Great Divide before being recorded by Garth Brooks in 2005.
McClure got his start in Stillwater, hanging out at “The Farm” where he performed with other Red Dirt legends like Bob Childers, Tom Skinner and Scott Evans. He formed The Great Divide with J.J. Lester, Scott Lester and Kelley Green in 1992, creating six studio albums.
“The old farmhouse outside of town was the first place I could go and play my songs with other songwriters and get feedback. They welcomed me with open arms, and that was my first taste of the Bohemian lifestyle,” McClure said. “It was really magical for me, and every time I come back, I feel nostalgic for that. I don’t know where I’d be today if I had not had that experience.”
The Great Divide was the first band to bring the Red Dirt sound to mainstream audiences when they signed to Atlantic Records 20 years ago. They have influenced emerging bands like Cross Canadian Ragweed, Stoney LaRue, Jason Boland and The Stragglers. After 20 years apart, the band recently released a new album, “Providence,” on Oct. 28. Their single “Good Side,” which came out in August, recently jumped to No. 40 on the Texas Regional Radio chart and is No. 3 on the iTunes country chart and Nov. 25 on the overall chart.
McClure is currently working on an album for Crow & Gazelle, which will be recorded in February at The Church Studio in Tulsa, the legacy of his good friend, Steve Ripley, who died in 2019.
“My wife started coming out and harmonizing with me, and we started writing songs together, and she really came up as a musician, so we decided to start performing together as a duo,” McClure said. “It’s an extension of the love that we have for each other. She has really helped me in my personal growth. I have really worked at becoming a better person as I get older, and that’s reflected in our current music.”
When he reflects on his 30-year career, McClure said he feels one thing: absolute gratitude.
“I have been extremely lucky to be able to sing songs for a living, and that all started in Stillwater,” he said. “At the Cimarron Breeze concert, I try to cover a wide variety of my career, so there will be a lot I will be performing from the 30-year span of my career.”
