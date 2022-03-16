House Bill 3062, a law that author Rep. Trish Ranson (D-Stillwater) says is meant to modernize how cities and towns publish their legal notices passed the House of Representatives Monday. It will now make its way through the Senate, a process that begins in two weeks.
Ranson said her intention is to ensure as many people as possible have easy access to public notices.
The bill asks cities and towns to duplicate the legal notices they are already required to publish in certain newspapers by also publishing them on their websites. It’s not required, but it is encouraged, Ranson told the News Press.
Not everyone reads a newspaper, but it’s also true that not everyone has access to the internet.
The bill originally made the duplicate posting on city websites a requirement, but she received input from the Oklahoma Municipal League and other interested parties that informed her not every municipality has a website at this time.
As internet access becomes more available and affordable in rural areas, the law could be revisited to require the online posting, Ranson said.
HB 3062 also addresses newspapers that are are no longer publishing in print every day by allowing having the legal notice posted on the newspaper’s website to count toward the number of publication days required. Many newspapers have cut print days, especially since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Ranson said the bill stemmed from a conversation she had with Stillwater’s Deputy City Manager Melissa Reames. Reames had questioned whether cities like Stillwater might find themselves having to publish in statewide papers as their designated legal papers cut print days, she said.
Newspapers must meet certain requirements for continuous publication in order to qualify as an official publication for legal notices.
The Stillwater News Press serves as the legal paper for Stillwater and one of the legal papers for Payne County. The News Press reduced its number of print editions to three days a week with e-editions published five days a week and a website that is updated daily, in May 2020.
Ranson said unlike some bills introduced during other sessions, this bill is intended to extend the reach of legal notices without hurting newspapers, which depend on revenue from them and have seen declining revenue and subscription rates since the mid-2000s.
“As we transition into a digital world, this change allows newspapers to continue as the vehicle for government legal notices as their delivery model evolves,” Ranson said in a release from the House of Representatives. “As a lawmaker, I want to make government more accessible for the citizens that live in House District 34. The government and newspapers have a mutually beneficial relationship when it comes to the transparency of legal notices. This legislation allows that bond to continue in a digital world.”
Sen. Mary Boren, (D-Norman) has signed on as the Senate author for the bill.
“Hopefully, this bill will increase the sustainability of local news outlets and the role they play in keeping citizens informed,” Boren said in the release.
