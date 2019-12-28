Stillwater's ever-changing restaurant scene is in flux once again.
Local favorite Old School Bagel Cafe has closed its N. Main Street location and announced its intention to re-open near Oklahoma State University on The Strip at 403 S. Washington Street. The restaurant should be open for business at its new location in early January.
There is also a new entry into Stillwater's market from someone with a familiar name.
David Shao, the owner of CM Asian Market, who formerly operated Crepe Myrtle restaurant on The Strip, is building an intimate Asian-style restaurant in the back of the store at 613 S. Lewis St.
Shao says his customers are a broad cross-section of Stillwater's population, but the biggest problem is people don't know what to do with some of the things the store sells. People often ask for cooking demonstrations but he doesn't have a place to offer them.
The restaurant will give him a chance to show how people can use the items they find at the store.
Shao says he the new restaurant will only be about 1,000 square feet. He envisions an intimate space like you often see in Asia with counter seating and a communal table.
"It's (going to be) a cozy little place. That's what I had in mind," he said.
Construction is still in its early stages due to weather delays but he hopes to be done by March. Customers will enter through the store and it will be open the same hours as the store: Monday through Saturday 10 a.m. - 8 p.m.
"The timing seems right, right now," Shao said. "I think people are ready for a change ... people are more adventurous so we'll be adventurous with the menu."
