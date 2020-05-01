Resurfacing projects address rough roads

In spite of COVID-19’s potential impact on the City of Stillwater's finances, some city projects continue moving forward.
Several projects planned for this summer are designed to smooth the “ride” for people using city streets.
Director of Engineering Monty Karns made a report to the City Council on April 20, in which he explained that he had gotten some good news and some bad news from the consulting firm that conducted a study of Stillwater’s streets.
The good news: The streets are in better shape, structurally speaking, than expected.
“The bad news was we have some of the roughest riding streets in the country,” Karns said.
But he was able to deliver another bit of good news: Resurfacing the roads is much cheaper than making structural repairs.
The City had already planned several diamond grinding projects for this summer to smooth the surfaces of older concrete streets.
According to the information page for two roads set to be resurfaced, diamond grinding is used on older concrete streets to provide a smoother ride for users.
It’s a more cost-effective way to extends the roadway’s life that reduces impact stress on the pavement and the base, at $10 per square yard compared to $12.80 for asphalt.
It’s expected life is 16-17 years compared to seven years for asphalt.
McElroy Road from Main Street to Jardot Road and Hall of Fame Avenue from Washington Street to Knoblock Street were previously approved through the city’s pavement management program at a cost of $917,500.
The information page for those projects shows an anticipated construction date of June 30 for those two streets.
On April 20, the City Council allocated another $625,000 to resurface 32nd Street from Western Road to Sangre Road, Main Street from Stillwater Creek to 11th Avenue, and Western Road from 6th Avenue to 3rd Avenue.
The surface of 32nd Street has been rough since it was completed more than 10 years ago and it has already been partially ground once.
When the street was built, the concrete sections were poured as alternating panels, to avoid having to completely close the road. After it was completed, people who used the road complained that the raised joints where the concrete sections met made for a jarring ride.
The seams were ground shortly after that to smooth it out.
Engineers had estimated the cost for the three projects at $465,000, but the sole bid from Emry Sapp and Sons came in much higher at almost $547,000.
Karns told the council he didn’t believe rebidding the contract would yield a better result, so he was recommending they award the contract as bid. That would require an additional $160,000 to be pulled from the city’s one-half cent transportation sales tax fund.
City staff had originally included alternates that would have added Boomer Road and Main Street south of Stillwater Creek but those projects were dropped, Karns said. They would have required financial participation from Payne County, which doesn’t have the funding to do them at this time.
The City Council approved a total of $625,000, including $546,736 for the base contract and $78,264 in contingency funding in case a few sections need to be replaced.
Twitter: @mcharlesNP
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.