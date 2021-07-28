We don’t often see regret be the driving force of the hero’s journey in the modern blockbuster, but it’s the central theme of “Stillwater.”
Director Tom McCarthy’s film, shot partially in Oklahoma, defies expectations. “Stillwater” is about as close to a white-knuckle action thriller as Payne County is to Marseilles, France.
The film intentionally plays with movie tropes to paint a familiar picture, but it doesn’t take long to figure out. Like good literature, the characters’ internal struggles overshadow the external ones.
Matt Damon portrays Bill Baker, an oilfield roughneck who stoically embodies a blue collar Oklahoman in over his head. Baker has been visiting his daughter Allison (Abigail Breslin) in France about four years into a murder conviction.
That’s where all similarities to the real-life Amanda Knox case end. “Stillwater” isn’t a reimagining of the case. It’s a plot device to launch us into character-driven drama.
Allison’s story gives us the background for what Baker considers his own failures. When he learns there might be a way he can help his daughter’s case, we’re provided with a bit of slow-burn mystery that sets Baker on a path to navigate a place and culture he knows little about.
His struggles with the language and legal system are evident, and that sets up his relationship with Virginie (Camille Cottin), who becomes a kind of advocate for him. Virginie is a single mother. The bond Baker develops with Virginie’s 8-year-old daughter Maya (Lilou Siauvaud) becomes the driving factor for Baker’s growth. Virginie could almost be seen as a surrogate to a more sophisticated world that becomes enamored with this simple man’s earnestness.
The story may not hold the attention of everyone in the audience, but the performances are nothing short of superb. Damon did his homework for this role. He gets so much right that it’s hard to believe him as anything else.
And, since we’ve established that the film defies expectations, it’s interesting to point out that McCarthy and Damon have intentionally made the character somewhat apolitical. The school of thought that somehow Hollywood is poking fun at the Middle America MAGA crowd is quickly rebutted. We also have some tense moments in the third act of the film as Baker becomes more desperate that eventually lead us to a revealing finale.
Go into this film with an open mind, and you won’t regret it.
The run time is 2 hours, 20 minutes. The film is rated R for language.
