Rick Dunham announces candidacy for State Senate 

Rick Dunham of Stillwater has announced his intention to run for State Senate in District 21.
He is running as a Democrat and would challenge incumbent Sen. Tom Dugger, (R-Stillwater) if he receives the Democratic party’s nomination.
The 34-year-old Stillwater resident says he lived in many places growing up as the son and grandson of military fighter pilots. He attended Oklahoma State University on an Army ROTC scholarship and served as commander of the push-up board team during football games before entering active duty 2008-2015. He served as a Scout Platoon Leader in Afghanistan and continues to serve in the Army Reserve.
He volunteers with Stillwater Mobile Meals, and recently completed coursework for a Master’s degree in International Relations.
Dunham said part of the reason he’s running is because Gov. Kevin Stitt’s campaign platform of making Oklahoma a Top 10 state resonated with him, as it did with many others.
He says he agrees with the goal, as he believes almost anyone would, but doesn’t think Oklahoma can become a Top 10 state without making a Top 10 investment.
It’s achievable but won’t be easy or quick.
Dunham says “investment” and “change” are the two major themes of his campaign.
“Within Stillwater, within Payne County and across the state of Oklahoma, we see that our economy is changing rapidly and tremendously,” he said. “And I think a lot of this change is bringing with it a lot of economic growth, but I also see a lot of people are being left behind as these changes impact them in our daily lives.”
He says you see it in the number of payday loan stores you see when driving along Perkins Road. You see it in the number of automated checkout lines in Walmart, each representing a cashier who may not have lost their job but who probably got their hours cut and possibly lost their health insurance.
“Now they’re picking up a second or third job to try to make it through the month, and maybe even going to one of those payday loan places just to try to survive and pay for groceries and things like that,” Dunham said.
He says he’s very concerned about the more than 20 percent of Payne County’s workforce that is in the retail sector. They’re losing hours due to automation and other economic pressures.
He says too many people are spending more than half their income just to pay rent.
He’s also concerned about the number of teachers the state has lost over the past six years and the labor skills gap.
He wants to help people who have been impacted by changes in retail and other industries to find the financial space and the time they need to attend a technical school. Doing that would help Oklahomans as it addresses identified shortages in skilled labor.
He sees the potential to develop a program similar to ROTC programs that cover school costs and provide stipends for living expenses in exchange for a certain number of years of service.
“I think we can do a similar program for students who attend a tech or trade school … and in return they promise to work in that trade within the state of Oklahoma for four years,” he said. “What this does is it now becomes instead of just providing people with free school, it’s an investment. You see their income increase as we’re meeting labor demand and our tax revenue goes up due to their increased income.”
He says widening the tax base is the best way to create more revenue without raising the tax rate. But he doesn’t want to see the tax rates lowered for certain industries with citizens left to pick up more of the burden.
He also believes SoonerCare could be expanded into an open-enrollment program that offers short-term medical insurance plans for people attending trade or technical schools until they are able to find employment that provides better healthcare.
Dunham says “No one left behind” could be the motto for his campaign.
“If we want to be a Top 10 state, we have to make a Top 10 investment,” he said.
People can go to rick4ok.com for more information about Dunham and his campaign.
