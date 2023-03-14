Western Road will be closed between its intersections with 32nd Avenue and 44th Street starting Monday because of some "unforeseen issues."
Receiving Officer Scott Lytle said the headwall of the bridge in that area gave out.
"If a person was to drive out there, they would see that there is patch where we tried to patch it beforehand. Well, it has just gotten worse," Lytle said. "If we don't take care of it, eventually the road will dissipate. That's why we've got to get it fixed now."
Lytle said the bridge is still safe for cars to drive over until they begin the work on Monday, and maintenance is expected to take 10 to 14 days, weather permitting.
"Hopefully, everybody can be patient with us while we fix it," Lytle said. "I know there are going to be some people that are going to be upset about it, but it's just one of those things that's out of our control ... this is a safety matter and it needs to be fixed."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.