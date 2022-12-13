A large pond north of Sanborn Lake and near the Stillwater Regional Airport has been contaminated with a non-hazardous-to-people acrylic-based roof coating.
According to a City of Stillwater alert, the coating was applied Sunday to building roofs at the airport but was not fully dry before overnight rains washed the substance into nearby drainage ditches that lead to a pond north of Sanborn Lake.
An Oklahoma Department of Environmental Quality field agent testing the water’s Ph shared that the roof coating was acrylic-based. His primary concern was the impact the coating would have on oxygen levels in the water. Low oxygen levels are the leading cause of fish kills in the wild, according to the USDA.
“The safety data sheet indicates the contractor’s roofing material does not seem to be toxic to humans,” the City of Stillwater put in the release.
The News Press requested the name of the product and safety data sheet in a response email to the City of Stillwater. It was not made available by press time. According to recent safety data sheets based on the product TopGard, provided to the News Press by the ODEQ onsite, it is not considered hazardous to humans.
The City of Stillwater has hired an environmental waste management company to mitigate the potential of aquatic toxicity to wildlife in the area. The company has built dams to slow the flow of contaminated water from the pond into Sanborn Lake.
Access to pond waters is being blocked, although the nearby trails are currently open.
The City’s alert said Oklahoma DEQ is leading the investigation and that the airport is safe and fully operational.
Sanborn Lake was named after Oklahoma A&M Entomology professor C.E. Sanborn. He was an outdoor enthusiast who lead the Stillwater chapter of the Izaak Walton League. According to iwla.org, the league is one of the oldest and most successful conservation organizations in the United States. The organization trains volunteers to monitor air, soil and water quality.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.