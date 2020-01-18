By any standard, Russ and Alice Sharrock have led interesting lives. The couple has traveled the world, sharing their faith while helping others. Alice is an accomplished artist and writer. Russ has seemingly lived several lives, constantly adapting and reinventing himself.
Going from military service to traveling the world and living on the street, then reinventing himself as a security consultant and later, a minister, Russ has led Alice on a life of adventure that the couple says is still a work in progress.
But there were complications along the way.
From his early experience with drugs and alcohol to the amputation of both his legs, Russ has endured dark times and come out on the other side.
He and Alice were making strides in their missionary and relief work in India when the health crisis that would present one of his greatest challenges came to a head.
“One day, Bam!, the whole world fell our from under my feet, so to speak,” Russ said.
After years of suffering from foot pain that his doctors couldn’t explain, he developed a serious blood clot in one of his legs. That led to the discovery of a string of aneurysms behind each of his knees that restricted blood flow to his lower legs.
Doctors in India attempted to perform a bypass but the procedure wasn’t successful.
He was given a regimen of blood thinners but his condition progressed and he wound up having his left leg removed below the knee in 2010.
Russ and Alice say they wrote their book “The Man with No Legs” to show the life he came from and how God has brought him to this point.
After going through a grueling period of physical recovery and mourning, Russ became determined to get fitted for prosthetic legs and get back to India to continue expanding their ministry.
It was something he says people told him was impossible but he refused to accept that.
“My God is the god of impossible,” he said. “I couldn’t go home because I had a lot to do … I needed the time.”
Finding a way to continue serving in a country that isn’t exactly ADA compliant wasn’t easy, but Russ says a strange thing happened when they went back to India: People who wouldn’t talk to them before suddenly wanted to see him.
“Our ministry exploded,”
The Sharrocks called the book “The Man with No Legs” because that’s who people would ask for when they called to ask Russ to come see them.
They believe his missing legs became a physical sign of suffering that made people feel like he could relate to them.
Whether it’s in the Alaskan bush, India or Haiti, The Sharrocks say making a human connection and providing basic needs while giving people tools to improve their lives have been an important part of their work. It’s an intrinsic part of the way they share their faith.
Once you meet needs for things like food and clean water, people are more willing to listen and able to think past surviving the day. Demonstrating that you value them enough to want to meet those needs means something to most people.
“They want to know that somebody cares, that there’s more than their daily life is showing them,” Alice said. “Part of the gospel is the hope of Jesus that you are significant in God’s eyes.”
Even as they enter their 70s, the Sharrocks say their work isn’t done. They’re making plans to continue supporting programs have already started and developing new projects.
They say they focus on helping established programs that just need a little more to get things done and they provide the kind of stability that comes with long-term volunteers.
“Even though we’re old and creaky, we’re convinced the adventure isn’t over,” Alice said.
In “The Man With No Legs” Russ and Alice Sharrock share the journey they have taken for their faith and give a glimpse of their plans for the future.
Book Signing for “The Man with No Legs”
Where: Ruth’s Christian Bookstore, 520 E. Hall of Fame
When: 1-3 p.m. Feb. 1
