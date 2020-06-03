RV park owner addresses boil order: DEQ report shows no E. coli in wells

Taylor’s RV Park owner Mike Taylor says in spite of a boil order being issued Monday by the Oklahoma Department of Environmental Quality, the water supply at his park, located on E. 85th Street between Stillwater and Perkins, is safe.
The order advised users of the park’s drinking water to to bring the water to a full, rolling boil for at least one minute before drinking, using it to prepare food, washing dishes or brushing their teeth.
Taylor said he communicated that directly to his guests, hand-carrying a letter to each site. He views the boil order as a necessary precaution until the matter can officially be resolved, even though he maintains his wells are not contaminated.
Three samples were taken Monday by a third party testing company, one from each of the park’s wells and one from a faucet in the laundry room, Taylor said. It’s part of the routine testing done quarterly at the park.
Only the sample from the faucet, which is Taylor says is seldom used, showed the presence of E. coli bacteria. He believes bacteria was growing on the faucet’s threads because another sample taken in a house on the same water line did not show its presence.
He plans to step up cleaning in the laundry room.
Taylor provided the News Press with reports that showed no E. coli present in the samples from either of the wells that provide drinking water to the park.
Taylor said he has installed a chlorinator to treat the park’s water supply but it doesn’t appear to be producing acceptable levels of chlorination so the boil order will remain in effect as a precaution until the equipment can be serviced on Thursday.
At that point, new tests can be conducted and the order will be lifted if the results are good.
Taylor said he runs a clean park and he is concerned about its reputation taking a hit. He’s already had one guest cancel her reservation because of the boil order. He says he plans to do everything necessary to address the situation and ensure guests are safe.
“We’re a local company, we’ve been here forever and we plan to be here the rest of forever,” he said.
