Payne County Clerk Glenna Craig requested a special meeting of the county Budget Board on Monday to review the Sheriff’s Office salary plan, specifically the pay of newly-appointed Undersheriff Chris Nixon.
The budget board is a body comprised of all elected county officials that is responsible for making decisions involving departmental budgets.
At the Sept. 10 budget board meeting, the board had approved giving first deputies, a staff member designated to assume the duties of the elected official in their absence, 90% of the elected official’s salary. Craig said she believed the vote also applied to the undersheriff, whose salary would be capped at 90% of the salary of the sheriff.
The Payne County Sheriff’s Office operates under its own salary plan, separate from the plan governing other county departments.
Payne County’s three county commissioners, treasurer, county clerk, court clerk, assessor and sheriff all make a base salary of around $68,800, according to District 1 Commissioner Zach Cavett. The compensation for elected officials varies by county because it’s based on a formula that factors in the county’s population and the total valuation of property in the county.
Craig said she thinks the salary plan needs to be addressed, “for fairness to all employees and for clarification.”
Craig presented research showing that the undersheriff had been paid a salary of 90% of the sheriff’s salary from the 1994 to 2013.
Sheriff Kevin Woodward presented salary payment history from 2016 through the present that showed the undersheriff has been paid 94% to 97% of the Sheriff’s salary under recent budgets approved by the budget board. Woodward also presented salary comparison amounts from the Stillwater Police Department and the OSU Police Department, saying the rate for his undersheriff was necessary to retain a good law enforcement officer when higher pay is available in other departments.
“Why do you think your employees are more important than ours?” Craig asked Woodward. “And why do you think your first deputy, the undersheriff, should get more pay than our first deputies?” Commissioner Chris Reding interjected that sheriff’s department employees are different because they have a different salary plan.
Craig responded that the different salary plan of the sheriff’s department had “caused a division in county government.”
Craig and Assessor James Cowan said their offices also had employees who could leave for better pay in other areas.
Woodward argued that his undersheriff has training requirements with the Council of Law Enforcement Education and Training and is on call nights and weekends. Craig countered that her first deputy met training requirements and took night and weekend calls on personnel benefits.
Woodward pointed out that the nature of the work of law enforcement is different than the nature of the work of other county offices, thus the need for a different salary plan that includes a higher pay ceiling for the undersheriff. An undersheriff is second-in-command in the sheriff’s office and performs the duties of the sheriff in his absence but also acts as a chief of staff, overseeing employees and budgets.
Woodward advised the budget board he had hired Chris Nixon as the new undersheriff at 93% of the sheriff’s salary. Woodward wanted the ability to give Nixon a future raise “to reward him for good work.”
After a lengthy discussion among the members of the Budget Board, Woodward moved to approve the sheriff’s department salary plan that allows the undersheriff to be paid up to 94% of the sheriff’s salary. The salary plan also set the salaries of other employees at specified percentages of the sheriff’s salary.
Cavett seconded the motion. After further discussion, the budget board voted to approve the salary plan with only Craig and Cowan opposing the plan.
Cavett said he comes from a family that had members who worked in law enforcement. He agrees that it’s appropriate to pay the undersheriff differently based on the demands of the job and the number of employees they supervise.
“I don’t think it falls out of line with the responsibilities they have,” he said.
Cavett also said he hasn’t heard of any county employees having problems with the salary plan for the Sheriff’s office. He discussed it with his own first deputy/road foreman.
“Of course everybody wants to make as much as they can,” Cavett said. “But I think what they do is different. We have to be cautious on the road side of it but there’s no one gunning for us.”
