Saving our stories: Stillwater History Museum seeking volunteer oral historians

Are you interested in local history? Have you ever wanted to help with the important work of documenting history?
The Stillwater History Museum at the Sheerar is offering people an opportunity to do just that, with free training for people interested in helping the museum collect oral histories.
The museum, which is dedicated to collecting, preserving and interpreting the history of Stillwater and Payne County from the territorial days to the present, has always offered programming related to its various exhibits.
But this year will bring more emphasis on how people can preserve historical items and family heirlooms. In January, the museum welcomed an exhibit on personal archiving called “Preserving Your Family Heirlooms.” It will be combined with a variety of exhibits, programs and demonstrations under the banner of “Our Endangered Heritage – Best Practices for Caring for Treasures from the Past.”
The 12-panel exhibit was developed by the Oklahoma Department of Libraries to help people care for their family’s memories, objects and memorabilia, according to museum staff. It will spend the next year at the Stillwater Museum of History, Director Amelia Chamberlain said.
The museum’s staff, which consists of Chamberlain and Program Coordinator Debbie Williams with additional help from interns, is looking to expand programming.
This year they’ll be offering three different programs focusing on Oklahoma State University’s oral history collections.
Chamberlain said the museum’s mission has always been to preserve history, but offering those programs made the staff realize that people’s memories are an important part of history that needs to be preserved as well.
The museum offered a free workshop on Thursday that was taught by Sarah Milligan of the Oklahoma Oral History Research Program at Oklahoma State University for people interested in volunteering to work with the museum to record the memories of local residents.
The program is still under development but Chamberlain says the hope is to eventually have a team of volunteers recording oral histories focused on Stillwater and the surrounding area.
It’s not too late for people to get involved, she said. More trainings will offered for people who missed the first one.
The volunteer program is a way to expand what the museum can accomplish, even with limited staff and resources.
It’s also a way for people to get more involved in the effort to preserve the history and tell the story of the place they call home.
“This is the community museum and we want the community involved,” Williams said.
For more information about the Stillwater History Museum at the Sheerar, follow it on Facebook or go to sheerarmuseum.org. For more information about the Oral History Research Program and oral history resources, go to library.okstate.edu/oralhistory/.
