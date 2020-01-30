Saving our stories: Stillwater History Museum seeking volunteer oral historians

The Stillwater History Museum at the Sheerar focuses on life in Stillwater and Payne County from Oklahoma's territorial days to the present with exhibits like this one. The museum is developing a program that would train volunteers to collect the memories of area residents as oral histories. For more information, call the museum at 405-377-0359 and follow the Stillwater History Museum at the Sheerar for updates and information on upcoming trainings. Michelle Charles/Stillwater News Press