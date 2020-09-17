Stillwater Public Schools has an avenue for getting kids back in the classroom sooner and back on the playing field with the adoption of revised safety protocols.
In-person classes could begin, using an alternating schedule, as soon as Sept. 28.
The Board of Education updated previously adopted protocols for academics and adopted new protocols for athletics and other extracurricular activities during its meeting Thursday.
The decisions came after a series of protests by students and parents that were prompted by concerns about how students are faring under the district’s distance learning program and the cancellation of this week’s football and softball games.
Superintendent Marc Moore said he has been meeting with students about their concerns.
In addition, Moore unveiled a dashboard that will be updated at least weekly to communicate the number of students and staff who have either tested positive for COVID-19 and asked to isolate or are in quarantine after coming in close contact with an infected person.
Staff and parents at each school are also notified if there is a positive case at that site, he said.
So far 24 students total, six current, have tested positive and 63 students, eight current, have been identified as close contacts.
A total of eight staff members, one current, have tested positive and 22 staff members, six current have been identified as close contacts.
Board members asked to have the numbers broken down in future reports, by site if possible.
Moore told the board there have been close contact quarantines associated with the junior high softball team and the high school swim team and football team.
Assistant Superintendent Dana Renner said three athletes have tested positive after being exposed by people outside their programs.
The student athletes have been diligent about doing what is required so they can play, Renner said. There haven’t been any internal exposures.
The Board of Education approved, in concept, an alternating or A/B schedule for all grades as an alternative to distance learning when the district enters Orange Level 2 on the Oklahoma State Department of Education COVID-19 alert system.
The alternating schedule will create smaller classes, estimated at 7-10 in elementary school and 11-14 in secondary schools, allowing for more social distancing.
About 25% of Stillwater students enrolled in the virtual education option at the beginning of the year. Those students would have the ability to switch to in-person if they wanted, by contacting the district. Families that don’t feel safe with in-person instruction would also have the option to switch.
Committees formed by the district suggested an alternating schedule with one half of the students attending for two days, followed by the other half for two days and a virtual day on Friday. Some parents questioned why separating the two groups with a day for deep cleaning on Wednesday wasn’t an option.
Another survey will be sent this week to determine which option parents and staff prefer and the specific schedule will be finalized.
Whichever option is adopted, in-person instruction can resume in some form once the district is no longer at Level Red on the alert system.
A lot of work remains to be done before that happens, Assistant Superintendent Cathy Walker said. Students have to be put into groups, ensuring that siblings are in the same group; transportation has to be worked out and teachers will need time to develop both in-person and virtual lessons.
The first week will probably be spent reestablishing a connection with students who were only physically with their teachers for two days before going to distance learning and assessing where those students are in the curriculum so they can get caught up, she said.
Moving forward, the updated protocols allow for in-person instruction at Level Green through Orange Level 1, switching to the alternating schedule at Orange Level 2 and call for distance learning at Level Red.
Stillwater is currently classified at Level Red, based on the number of new infections in the county.
Board member Tim Riley said he has reviewed the protocols adopted by multiple districts and found that none of them have in-person instruction at the highest alert level.
Individual sites could still be shut down based on infections rates, absences and staffing availability.
The new protocols leave wiggle room for district administrators to allow athletes and students participating in other extracurricular activities to continue with precautions.
The revised protocols don’t have any changes in Levels Green and Yellow with spectators following SPS COVID-19 protocols and guidelines.
At Orange Level, 1 all regularly scheduled scrimmages, games and exhibitions continue for grades 7-12 but overnight and out of state travel must be approved.
At Orange Level 2, grades 7-12 will continue to participate in regularly scheduled events and practices will continue. Travel will be limited with no overnight or out of state travel and safety protocols will be implemented for transportation. Events will be reviewed on a case by case basis.
At Level Red, all events will be canceled but regular season games and playoffs that would result in forfeits or students being unduly impacted will be reviewed on a case by case basis in consultation with local health officials. Practice for varsity athletes will continue. Spectators will be limited.
Protocols for other extracurricular activities follow similar guidance.
