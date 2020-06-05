The candidates for two seats on the Stillwater Board of Education are preparing for the election that will decide their races in Wards 4 and 5 on June 30.
The election was originally scheduled for April 7 but was rescheduled under an emergency declaration by the Secretary of the State Election Baird due to COVID-19.
Dustin Reavis, a former software engineer, was appointed in 2019 to fill the vacancy in Ward 4 after no candidate filed. He and Melody Wright, a former teacher with Stillwater Public Schools and Success Coach with Oklahoma State University’s LASSO student success center, are seeking a full five-year term in Ward 4.
Ashley K. Moore, a former teacher at Stillwater High School and current program coordinator for the OSU TEACH teacher recruitment program, and Steve Hallgren, a retired research scientist and OSU professor, are seeking the open seat in Ward 5.
The four candidates met in an online forum hosted by Stillwater Frontier Rotary over Zoom on Thursday.
Moderator Kevin Clark first asked the candidates to talk about something they thought Stillwater Public Schools had done well and something it could do better.
Hallgren said he believes the district did “an incredibly job” of presenting the last bond issue and making sure the community was behind it. He didn’t think the decision making around scheduling graduation initially went as well.
“The school board works at the consent of the community, the community has to be involved,” Hallgren said. “The community has to feel that it is well-served and well-represented and has it’s best interest at heart.”
Wright listed the completion of construction projects and laying the groundwork for becoming a Trauma-informed School District as things SPS has done well but she says the district has just scratched the surface of what it needs to do. Teachers need time and resources to put that into place. Addressing class size and school size, two things Wright thinks SPS could improve, would help.
Reavis thinks teacher collaboration efforts have been very beneficial for the district but says teacher retention needs to be improved.
“Having seasoned, tenured, teachers teaching for a long time in our district creates stability for our students and improves the overall education experience,” he said.
Moore cited hiring a communications coordinator in the district as a success.
“As a parent, I like to be informed,” she said. “I feel like this year, more than any other years, I’ve had multiple avenues of communication given to me.”
Inequities in access to programs and activities for Gifted and Talented students could be improved, she said.
The candidates all agreed that blended and online learning will continue to become more important for the district, as demonstrated by the adjustments made due to COVID-19.
Moore suggested the district take advantage of resources and information to develop a plan that allows blended learning for students, although she maintains that brick-and-mortar classroom learning is best.
Hallgren is eager to embrace broader opportunities for education. He said some students don’t do as well in traditional lecture-type learning environments.
The district should take advantage of using technology whether we’re in the middle of a pandemic or not, he said.
“We need to not be boxed in by the old way of doing the lecture, the classroom,” he said.
Wright said as a former teacher, she constantly thought about new ways to teach kids and what could be done if teachers collaborated. Anything done would need to be done districtwide.
Reavis said the district had already been talking about blended learning before COVID-19 became an issue.
“The interesting thing about blended learning is, is can take many different forms,” he said. “… It can be everything from completely online … to some combination of in classroom time versus maybe at home time on the computer or computer lab time. There’s lots of different ways it can look.”
The candidates were asked to share their visions for Stillwater Public Schools ten years from now.
Reavis said he sees reduced class sizes across the district, which will have to be achieved through construction projects. He also believes SPS will be recognized nationally as a leader in high level and global education through programs like the International Baccalaureate, a global education program designed to develop students intellectual, emotional, personal and social skills.
Moore would like to see SPS adopt a one-to-one model for the ratio of computers to students that would allow students more opportunities, although she realizes some students struggle with access to WIFI. She would also like to see more STEM and project-based learning and partnerships with OSU to better prepare students for jobs that may not even exist yet.
Hallgren said Stillwater already has an excellent school system that is looked up to by the entire state.
He advocates more community involvement and partnering with OSU to take advantage of the university’s resources. Funding is available through things like the National Science Foundation, Hallgren said. He also favors offering the International Baccalaureate program to give students more opportunity.
Wright said she has spent the last 8-10 months talking to people in the community, in business, at OSU, as well as parents and grandparents.
“My vision is to not make it my vision,” she said. “… I think we have to get the community involved.”
She said she hopes that in 10 years, current challenges some students have in terms of access to technology will no longer be issues. Passing another bond issue and reducing class sizes round out her vision.
