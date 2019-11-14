School Board hears update on school construction projects

Work on Westwood Elementary continues, especially on the outdoor parking lot and playground areas but crews working nights and weekends have completed about 85 percent of the final punchlist items needed to complete the interior of the school, which opened later than all the other school sites due to construction delays.
The fact that the building and grounds are active construction zones is having an impact on school operations.
“The students, faculty, staff and parents of Westwood Elementary School continue to follow their temporary routines necessitated by the still unfinished facility,” Stillwater Public Schools Owner’s Representative Mark Pruitt wrote in his report for the Board of Education.
Nabholz construction has completed about 668 items from a 789 item interior punchlist, Pruitt said.
The outdoor areas are moving to the forefront with completion of the hard surface portion of a playground on the east side of the building and completion of the school gym being counted as wins.
An outdoor playground has been delayed because of wet and cold weather that affects the adhesives used on the artificial turf selected for a padded area under the play equipment. A fence also has to be installed.
There are some quality issues that have been identified in the school’s interior and third-party testing of some of the concrete poured revealed it was not meeting design specifications. At least one concrete apron in the parking area will be replaced.
In spite of the delays and problems, the $26 million project remains on budget. Although 91% of the construction funds have been appropriated, enough money was set back for allowances and contingencies in the original Gross Maximum Price.
Work is wrapping up on the expansion and remodeling of Sangre Ridge Elementary School and Principal Ryan Blake told the board that the new gym, which was designed to be sectioned off at night, is already being used by community groups. The new library and music spaces are also being enjoyed by students and staff.
The expanded parking lot has made drop off smoother and is getting kids into the classroom on time in the morning, he said.
