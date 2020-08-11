The Stillwater Board of Education is still fine-tuning safety protocols and other details for the new school year.
District administrators plan to develop an alternating or A/B schedule that could be implemented at level Orange 1 as a way to give students more classroom time.
At level Orange 2, students go to virtual learning and the number of students receiving special services in person cannot exceed 25%.
When the infection rate tops 50 new cases a day per 100,000 and the district hits level Red, all buildings will be closed to visitors and the number of students who can receive special services in person drops to 15%.
The district will use county data but will consult with local health authorities to determine the actual impact of isolated populations, like people living in a prison, on the general community before making a decision.
Superintendent Mark Moore has been authorized to make that decision for the coming week based on a report issued each Friday.
Face coverings are required at all levels and 100% virtual learning will be offered at every level for those who want it.
School is still set to begin on Aug. 20.
The district is also preparing safety
protocols for students who participate in extracurricular activities.
Assistant Superintendent for Operations Dana Renner told the board that SPS began coming up with its own plans to phase activities in over the summer, beginning in June.
Phase 1 was very tight and students being screened on arrival and kept outside for things like conditioning and agility training.
As they moved into Phase 2, screenings on arrival continued and sports continued prohibit scrimmaging and one to one contact, but students were allowed into facilities for things like strength training.
Renner said the focus isn’t just on sports, it’s also on extracurricular activities like band, choir, orchestra and FFA with participation in events as the ultimate goal.
SPS is developing plans that will be compatible with what other schools are doing, although there will be some variation because each school has its own unique situation.
Renner said when it comes to coordinating for events, the district will look at what the other district is doing and do what it takes to keep students as safe as possible.
“If their plan is less restrictive, we’ll follow our plan,” she said. “If our plan is less restrictive, we’ll follow their plan.”
Athletic Director Tucker Barnard said athletics are an important part of the student experience and SPS has been on the leading edge of developing policies to ensure students can have that experience safely.
The board adopted a policy that clarifies what constitutes an acceptable face covering for students, based on CDC recommendations.
Under the definitions adopted, N95 masks and respirators are personal protective equipment that should be reserved for healthcare providers.
“Any mask that incorporates a valve that is designed to facilitate easy exhaling, mesh masks, or masks with openings, holes, visible gaps in the design or material, or vents are not sufficient face coverings because they allow droplets to be released from the mask,” the policy reads.
Transparent, hard plastic face shields could be appropriate in some circumstances for individuals who can’t wear a cloth face covering. Anyone wearing a face shield must get approval by the building principal.
Face coverings must cover the nose and mouth, be secured under the chin and fit against the sides of the face.
The Board of Education has authorized the superintendent to determine what level of masking is required, based on circumstances in the community.
The scale extends from five, which requires mandatory masking for all students staff and visitors, to one, which makes them optional but recommended on school premises and at school-sponsored activities.
The district may provide masks to any individual on school premises but must provide masks to students who can’t provide their own. It may not be able to provide new masks each day due to availability. Students are not allowed to share masks.
Finally, masks must meet school dress code. Students will not be allowed to wear masks with designs that area offensive or would disrupt the learning environment, just like the policy on T-shirts and jackets.
