School closure reveals ongoing need in SPS transportation

Transportation and timing are key causes in a district-wide school closure today.
The Stillwater High Pioneer football team faces the Choctaw Yellowjackets in the 6A-II State Championship at 1 p.m. The championship game will be held at the University of Central Oklahoma’s Chad Richison Stadium in Edmond.
Although this is the only football championship that the Oklahoma Secondary School Activities Association schedules during the school day, the timing is causing issues for the Stillwater Public Schools transportation department.
Schools are closed today due to disruptions to district functions, including student attendance, staffing, and transportation, Stillwater Public Schools Superintendent Uwe Gordon said. There are not enough buses that will return to Stillwater in time to take students home.
Stillwater’s decision to close, according to an open letter to parents, Gordon said was not made lightly. Choctaw is also closing for the day.
Gordon knows the change in schedule for today’s school day could cause issues for families and their schedules, but felt it was necessary for the time being.
Stillwater Public Schools has a comfortable allowance for school closures in the school calendar, but the closure indicates a concerning trend regarding school transportation in the district.
Prior to COVID-19, school bus routes were already suffering from a lack of bus drivers, aides and available substitutes, said Barry Fuxa, Public Relations and Communications Coordinator for Stillwater Public Schools.
“It’s been an ongoing issue,” Fuxa said.
And it’s only become more of a problem. Not only are full-time drivers needed, bus aides are needed – both full- and part-time – in addition to bus driver substitutes.
“Our goal is to have five drivers, five aides, and six substitutes,” Fuxa said. “Right now, if someone is sick, we can’t run that route.”
The SPS Transportation Department has been working hard to fill the need in the meantime. Transportation Director Matt Parsel has been filling in on many occasions, as well as Assistant Transportation Director Steven Szymanski, Fuxa said.
The applicants for the positions have picked up, Fuxa said, but the need remains. With 11 sites that use bus transportation, this can be challenging. It’s not uncommon for SPS to rotate drivers and routes to accommodate the need.
Many of the current bus drivers are retirees, and if one has to be out for surgery, there’s not enough substitutes to fill that position.
“We don’t want to cancel routes,” Fuxa said. “We’re trying to hire people – drivers, aides and substitutes.”
Gordon plans “to reach out to the OSSAA to recommend competition schedules that do not disrupt the school day to this extent for future championships,” according to his post on the Stillwater Schools website.
But SPS, like other school districts nationwide, is facing a workforce shortage.
The transportation positions are full-time at six hours, requiring 175 days per year. Benefits, like health insurance, are included. A CDL is required.
“If you don’t have your CDL, we’ll pay for the training,” Fuxa said.
For those interested in becoming a bus driver, aide or substitute, visit stillwaterschools.tedk12.com/hire for more information or call 405-533-6347.
