TULSA – The OKPOP Foundation, OKPOP Museum’s nonprofit Friends Group, has named a new chairperson and has established a timeline and strategy for raising the $30 million needed to complete exhibit installation.
The 14 members of the OKPOP Foundation recently elected D.Scott Petty of Stillwater, as the new chairperson. Petty will replace outgoing board chairperson John Hickey, who served since 2019. Hickey, an attorney with Hall Estill,was integral to the creation of the nonprofit entity and has provided invaluable leadership.
“We are thrilled to have someone with Scott’s extensive background as a professional fundraiser to guide the foundation’s efforts,” Jeff Moore, executive director of OKPOP Museum said. “Scott was close friends with Steve Ripley, who was one of the museum’s biggest supporters before he passed. Without Steve, this museum wouldn’t have taken shape, and we wouldn’t have Scott on our board. In many ways this is a full circle moment.”
Petty brings with him almost two decades of professional fundraising experience, having worked for the OSU Foundation and the Stillwater Medical Foundation, and serving on boards of other local nonprofits such as Saville Child Advocacy, Stillwater Community Foundation and the Wesley Foundation Board. Petty was also recognized as the Stillwater Commerce as Citizen of the Year for his contributions to the community. His involvement in OKPOP stems from his stint serving on the board of directors for Friends of Oklahoma Music and the Oklahoma Music Hall of Fame.
“Nonprofit work has always been in my DNA, but so is my love for music,” Petty said. “I became a fan of this project when my friend, the late Steve Ripley – former owner of The Church Studio and lead singer and founder of The Tractors – shared the vision with me about 10 years ago. So, it is humbling to be handed the reins during this critical time in our development.”
Under Petty’s leadership, OKPOP Foundation’s fundraising objective has been set at $30 million, which is the estimated final amount needed to complete the project. The OKPOP Foundation has identified potential funding sources through local and national prospective donors, state and federal allocations, grant monies, corporate sponsorships and other forms of community support.
The Foundation’s funds help OKPOP Museum support the design and construction of the exhibits, provide financial support for the first three years, fund an endowment that will ensure long-term stability and to continue to acquire and maintain collections.
“Thirty million is an ambitious figure, but our foundation board has 100% participation financially, and this group of passionate professionals is committed to the vision of this project and what it will mean for Oklahoma tourism,” Petty said. “I am confident in our momentum, and am inspired by the OKPOP Museum team’s dedication, level of expertise and leadership.”
OKPOP is in the final stages of exhibit design and looks forward to sharing updates and renderings. Beginning early 2023, the OKPOP Foundation will host fundraising events, public programming and will continue to partner with cultural organizations across Oklahoma. More information about OKPOP Museum can be found at www.okpop.org.
