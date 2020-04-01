Some of Oklahoma’s mayors, including Stillwater mayor Will Joyce, have been responding to the threat of COVID-19 with more aggressive restrictions than Gov. Kevin Stitt has been willing to take at a state level. The governor announced Wednesday that he is extending his emergency order closing non-essential businesses and directing people at high risk from the virus to stay home unless absolutely necessary through April 30 and applying it in all of Oklahoma’s 77 counties.
It fell short of what Stillwater officials had hoped for but Mayor Will Joyce said he was glad to see Stitt take the action he did take.
Beginning Tuesday, Stillwater followed Oklahoma City, Tulsa and Norman in enacting a Shelter in Place order that applies to all residents, not just those over 65 or with underlying medical conditions.
City officials have said people can still run essential errands and buy food or go to the drugstore, but non-essential businesses were ordered to close. Unnecessary trips are strongly discouraged.
Stitt’s emergency order previously only applied in counties with a confirmed case of COVID-19.
When it was first issued, only about 16 counties had confirmed cases, Stitt said during a briefing Wednesday. That number has since risen to 40, so it makes sense to extend it to all 77 counties.
Stitt said he believes the state has done what it can do and he doesn’t think its practical to shut down and hunker in place for the next 30 days.
“It’s about personal responsibility,” is a phrase he repeated several times during the briefing.
Stitt said he realizes that some mayors and county commissioners feel the need to take stronger measures. Local officials are in the best position to respond to local needs, he said.
Stitt hasn’t been the only governor taking a cautious county-by-county approach to shut-downs, something one commenter likened to “having a peeing section in a pool.”
Joyce said he and other mayors would prefer to see a statewide approach because the boundaries between counties are so fluid.
“How many counties in our state are self contained?” Joyce said.
Stillwater is the commercial hub for a large rural section of north central Oklahoma and draws people from surrounding communities and counties access to employment, shopping, services and medical care.
Joyce said he does agree with Stitt’s assertion that social distancing is ultimately a matter of personal responsibility and there is only so much government officials can do.
“But there’s an element of leadership,” he said.
Joyce took to Facebook Wednesday afternoon to remind residents that in spite of Stitt’s action, more stringent requirements remain in effect in Stillwater.
“The easy rule: Stay at home unless you truly need to go out,” he wrote. “Please do not go to the store unless you actually need something and condense your trips to once every week or two.”
Joyce said he has heard from people who feel their lives have been disrupted and are arguing that many people will end up with COVID-19 anyway, and some will die, so why not keep things open in the meantime?
“But if we don’t take every step possible to slow the spread, MORE people will get sick and die just because our health care resources won’t be able to keep up,” Joyce wrote. “Critical patients with illnesses unrelated to coronavirus will not have access to help either. People will suffer and die because we didn’t act.”
Those deaths are preventable, he said.
“We CAN do something about them,” he wrote. “How many? I don’t know, but how many preventable deaths are any of us willing to overlook? Two? Ten? 25? At the end of the day, we have to be able to look at our neighbors eye-to-eye and say that we did everything we could to keep them safe. Can you say that to your neighbor today?”
Twitter: @mcharlesNP
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.