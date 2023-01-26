A Stillwater man is accused of crashing his car into a ditch while driving drunk Monday night and – knowing he’d likely be arrested – police said he did the one thing he could do to get away.
He ran and hid.
The crash happened near the intersection of U.S. 177 and 19th Ave. Responders to the scene say the driver fled east into the nearby wooded area and buried himself in dirt that had been dampened from rain.
Only a few years ago, the suspect might have been able to stay hidden as law enforcement searched the woods with their eyes and feet.
But what this man could not have been aware of is the new tool in the Stillwater Emergency Management Agency’s toolbox – a Matrice 300 RTK.
The Stillwater City Council approved the $35,000 recon drone package in 2021. At the time, it was the biggest unmanned aircraft for public safety use, and City Manager Norman McNickle insisted Emergency Management use the drone as often as possible with that hefty price tag.
SEMA Director Rob Hill said people were skeptical when he first brought the proposal to the council.
“People thought ‘Why are you buying a toy? You’re just goofing off on the clock’,” Hill said.
The drone is used to assist firefighting, search and rescue operations, powerline and pipeline inspections and, unfortunately for the man hiding under cold, wet dirt – overwatch for law enforcement.
Its many features include up to 55 minutes of flight time, advanced A.I. capabilities, live mission recording and cameras that can see in 4k, infrared and thermal vision.
“We can read a license plate from about two miles away,” Hill said.
So, the drone barely needed to flex its muscles to find this man supposedly on the run.
Hill piloted the aircraft up to its maximum legal altitude of 400 feet and first flew over the nearby creek and tree line to find any abnormal heat signatures.
He first saw some animals, which Hill said are a helpful tool as they are usually aware of anything or anyone that should not be there. But he couldn’t find anything on his first pass.
Hill then widened his search and found an abnormality. An untrained eye might not have been able to notice because the man appeared as a small yellow dot surrounded by a field pink.
He went in for a closer look and saw a possible suspect lying in the fetal position down a slope and under dirt.
The image might have been an animal based on the position, but the suspect stuck a hand out.
Hill used a spotlight and radio to help deputies navigate the woods, locate the suspect and apprehend him.
The drone did in 20 minutes what may have taken several hours before.
“(The deputies) would have been out there all night long,” Hill said. “They probably would have given up.”
Emergency Management has also used the aircraft to help a stranded boat, retrieve the bodies of drowning victims and help with Amber and Silver Alerts.
“The first time we used it to find a missing person ... we knew it was worth it,” Hill said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.