Sen. Tom Dugger will continue to represent District 21 in the Oklahoma Senate after fending off a challenge from Democrat Rick Dunham.
Mail-in ballots favored the Democrats in Payne County this election and that held true for Dunham, who carried 2,735 mail-in votes to Dugger’s 1,907.
But then Dugger began to take the lead, capturing 120 more votes in early voting and almost tripling Dunham’s votes on Election Day. The margin widened significantly as rural and outlying precincts, which tend to be strongly Republican began reporting.
The final count was:
Dugger – 18,737 (64%)
Dunham – 10,559 (36%)
Those numbers are not considered official until finalized by the Payne County Election Board. The Election Board will meet on Friday to certify the results.
Dugger is a Certified Public Accountant and former Stillwater City Councilor who has served as Payne County’s senator since 2016.
He serves on the Appropriations Committee, Education Committee, Agriculture and Wildlife Committee and as Vice-chair of the General Government Committee. He chairs the Select Agencies Committee.
As the evening grew to a close and after Dunham conceded, Dugger told the News Press he plans to continue doing some of the same things he’s been doing over the past four years.
He said being recognized for economic development and small business assistance by the Research Institute for Economic Development and for his work on behalf of families and children by the Oklahoma Institute for Child Advocacy shows he’s focusing on the right things.
With interim studies wrapped up, Dugger said he’ll be working on bills for the next legislative session, which have to be filed by the second week of December.
He plans to co-author a House Bill with Stillwater’s Rep. Trish Ranson that deals with traumatic brain injury and is working on a few Senate bills to address issues raised by local constituents.
Dugger expressed frustration with third party expenditures that began flowing into the county toward the end of the race – on both sides, he said – that funded negative ads and gave the campaign a tone he wasn’t comfortable with.
It was something he said he didn’t ask for and didn’t have any control over.
“I call it something to just flat get mad about,” Dugger said.
Dugger sent a message via Facebook to his supporters.
“Thank you, thank you to all of the voters of Payne County for your continued faith in my service to you as your State Senator,” he wrote. “I look forward to continuing to serve you for the next four years.”
As the campaign was drawing to a close, Dunham declared he would celebrate either way on Election Night. And that is exactly what he said he was doing when he spoke to the News Press Tuesday.
“It’s over,” he said. “We did the best that we could.”
He expressed pride in his campaign and the work he put into getting his message out but said he knew it would be a tough race for a Democrat to win.
In a Facebook post he shared a photo of the boot soles he wore down while knocking doors and meeting voters.
In the week leading up to the election Dunham took to social media to express his gratitude to his supporters and campaign volunteers.
He told the News Press he’s not sure what his future holds but it may not be public office.
As the results came in, he half-jokingly sent out a message asking if anyone is hiring, because he needs to get a job. Dunham, an Army veteran who serves as a Major in the Army Reserves, said he also wants to focus on his military career.
“I’m not at a spot in my life where I can wait for the next election,” Dunham said.
