SFD gets OK for new ladder truck

The Stillwater Fire Department got approval Monday to replace its 23-year-old ladder truck. Fire Chief Tom Bradley appeared before the Council to report on the bids and make a recommendation.
Bradley said the minimum specifications for the new ladder truck included: A ladder that extends a minimum of 100 feet, a cab that accomodates five and a pump capable of delivering a minimum of 1,500 gallons of water per minute.
Three bids ranging from a little more than $929,000 to almost $1.5 million came in. The high bid from Rosenbauer was eliminated due to price and the low bid from E-One was eliminated based on its failure to meet specifications.
That left Pierce Manufacturing, which bid $936,103 to provide a ladder truck with a 107 foot ladder length, 100 foot horizontal ladder reach, a 500 gallon water tank and the ability to pump up to 2,000 gallons per minute.
The truck has the ability to set up in congested areas and has a higher spray capacity from the tip of the ladder, Bradley said.
The fire department will keep the old ladder truck in what Bradley called “ready reserve” status. Although units like it have an expected life of 25 years, the old truck is in good enough condition that the department should be able to get another 10-15 years out of it if it’s only used as a reserve unit, he said.
Having another ladder truck in reserve gives Stillwater a credit that improves its Insurance Services Office or ISO rating by .5 points. Stillwater is only 4.5 points away from achieving a rating of 1, which would reduce insurance costs for all property owners in the city, Bradley said.
SFD will save money on its purchase of the new ladder truck by using a nationwide procurement service offered through the Houston-Galveston Area Purchasing program. The City of Stillwater has used the system, which operates like a state contract, before.
Funding for the new ladder truck will come from a number of sources:
Fire General Fund - $200,000
Rural Fire Fund - $300,000
OSU Cost Share - $200,000
Payne County Fire Fund - $300,000
Bradley said the new ladder truck will be housed at Station 1 on South Main because the bay doors at Station 2, the historic station by the Oklahoma State University campus, aren’t tall enough.
