Motorists are advised to expect a three-way stop on the eastbound and westbound SH-51 detour at the north leg of US-77 just south of Orlando in Logan County through early summer.
The three-way stop was added just west of the railroad tracks to improve safety at the SH-51/US-77 junction during an ongoing realignment project on SH-51 between Air Depot Rd./County Rd. 3140 and Logan Rd. just west of I-35.
This project will realign SH-51 to the north, lessening a curve and improving site distance issues. It also will realign where the southern leg of US-77 connects to SH-51. Work also will take place on US-77 between County Rd. EO63 and County Rd. E0610 near Midwest Blvd.
For the next several months, motorists will see work occurring alongside the highway on a new alignment, which includes replacing two bridges over East Beaver Creek and a BNSF railroad line. Drivers also can expect continued lane shifts and detours in the coming months as the work progresses.
The more than $24 million project was awarded in September 2022 by the Oklahoma Transportation Commission to Sherwood Construction Co. Inc. Work is expected to complete in summer 2024, weather permitting.
