Elizabeth Weaver is a 10-year-old with a heart for service and the ability to execute a plan. The Westwood Elementary 5th grader recently earned almost $600 selling hand-painted Christmas ornaments and used the money to buy a variety of treats for the staff at Stillwater Medical Center.
She just wanted to do something nice for the people who have been serving the community under unusually challenging circumstances.
Elizabeth said she became inspired to do something when she and her mom were talking one day as they waited to pick up a pizza. Her mother showed her hospital beds that were filled to capacity.
“I felt really bad for the health workers,” Elizabeth said.
She initially thought about doing a raffle, but her mom Nina, who is also crafty and creative, found wooden rounds that could be used to create ornaments and the plan grew from there.
Elizabeth said she originally ordered just 50 rounds, thinking she wouldn’t sell all of them. She hand-painted them in brilliant colors and emblazoned them with the word “Hope”
She said she chose that word because she wanted to remind everyone to always have hope and to never lose faith no matter what they are going through.
Elizabeth enjoyed getting the chance to exercise her creativity while helping others. She took orders for custom colors but said she had the most fun when people asked her to paint whatever she wanted. Her favorite color schemes were blue and purple or dark teal and purple.
The original goal was to earn $100, Nina said. But the project took off and Elizabeth wound up selling 100 ornaments and earning an impressive $585.
Elizabeth and her family delivered enough snacks and soft drinks to fill two vehicles to the hospital Friday afternoon. She made the shopping list herself, making sure they bought a good variety that would offer something for everyone.
SMC Director of Public Relations Shyla Eggers said the snacks came just in time and would first be used to fill Christmas stockings for 90 staff members who are caring for COVID-19 patients.
Earlier that day she had seen a nurse looking through the break room for something to drink, so donations like Elizabeth’s really do make a difference for the staff.
“Sometimes it’s the little things,” Eggers said.
Twitter: @mcharlesNP
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.