Sheriff Kevin Woodward advised the Payne County Board of Commissioners and the Payne County Budget Board on Monday that he is updating his department’s policies and procedures to address concerns associated with the Oklahoma Medical Marijuana and Patient Protection Act.
The law allows an employer to designate “safety-sensitive” employees who may not use medical marijuana.
Woodward said once the policy is adopted, a 30-day grace period is allowed for a positive test. After that, a positive test could result in disciplinary action by the employer.
The new law provides that an employer may not discipline an employee for a positive marijuana test, unless the employee holds a position involving “safety-sensitive” job duties. The law defines “safety-sensitive” as a job that includes tasks or duties that the employer reasonably believes could affect the safety and health of the employee or others.
Examples listed in the statute include employees who are firefighters, carry firearms, operate vehicles, equipment or machinery.
Woodward indicated he intends to designate all positions in his department as holding “safety-sensitive” job duties.
Woodward said he has been in touch with Dale Freak with the Oklahoma Association of County Commissioners who is scheduling training sessions in October and November on the new medical marijuana law.
In addition to the policy on medical marijuana, Woodward said he was revising the sick leave policy of his office to mirror the provisions in his office’s family medical leave policy of his office.
Those provisions allow a physician from the Sheriff’s department to examine an employee claiming medical leave to verify the employee’s medical condition.
In regular business, the budget board, a body comprised of all elected officials in county government, set a meeting schedule for 2020 that provides for a regular meeting on the second Monday of each month.
It also approved the cash appropriations report from County Treasurer Carla Manning that showed $1.66 million dollars received in September and placed in 41 individual accounts other than the county general fund.
