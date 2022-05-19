Town & Gown Theatre in Stillwater recently presented its 10th Annual Stillwater Short Play Festival. The festival began 10 years ago when a group of Town & Gown members were asked to create a production as a fundraiser for Judith Karman Hospice. It was such a success that its organizers determined they would produce it every year as a “thank you” to the community which has supported Town & Gown for so many years.
Over the past 10 years, 100% of the proceeds from each festival have gone to such deserving groups as Judith Karman Hospice, Kickin’ Childhood Hunger, The Sheerar Museum, and the Stillwater Arts and Humanities Council.
This year’s recipient of all funds raised from the festival was the Pleasant Valley School Foundation. The Pleasant Valley School’s living history program focuses on providing Oklahoma students with the experience of a typical one-room country school day in the mid-to-late 1800s. The Pleasant Valley School Foundation has begun a campaign to fund the addition of an ADA-compliant restroom at the facility. Thanks to the Short Play Festival’s success, Town & Gown Theatre was able to donate over $2,700 toward the Foundation’s important project.
Individuals who would like to contribute to this worthy cause may do so by contacting Pleasant Valley Foundation President, Carolyn Confer at pleasantvalleyschoolhouse@gmail.com or 405-612-5236, or by sending donations to the Pleasant Valley Foundation at P.O. Box 352, Stillwater, OK 74076. Your generous support will allow the school to provide restroom space that can be used by everyone, regardless of age, size, or ability.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.