SHS clarifies graduation plans

On Tuesday, Stillwater High School principal Uwe Gordon gave the Board of Education an update on plans for the school’s graduation ceremony.
The SHS commencement will take place at Pioneer Stadium beginning at 8 p.m. on July 24.
Gordon said CDC social distancing guidelines will be followed and all people attending will be asked to wear masks. All gates will be open to help with flow and seating will be open on both sides of the field.
Faculty will be seated on the track and students will wait in the field house, wearing masks, until they enter the field from the south. The students will not wear masks when they cross the stage, which will be located at the south end of the field.
Only speakers will be on the stage until it’s time for diplomas to be given out.
The school is asking that only the immediate family of students attend the ceremony. Unrelated SHS students will be allowed to sit on the grassy hill as long as they practice social distancing.
Gordon wants younger students to be able to see the graduation ceremony.
The SHS band will not be playing at commencement because that is when the 8th graders step up to join the high school band and they won’t have time to practice, he said.
Gordon said dress code for graduation won’t be much given the unusual circumstances, the venue and the weather.
“We’re gonna go for seriously comfortable,” he said. “We’re gonna have fun with this. We’re just asking that people be dressed.”
Gordon said he hopes the jumbotron will be working by then so videos can be shown.
Although graduating seniors won't get the traditional experience, including making the Senior Walk around their former elementary schools, the district has done what it can to make things special for the students. Seniors were given school tours of the elementary schools and a drive-through graduation parade was held at the high school.
It's not a surprise that graduation is being handled differently this year. After Stillwater Public schools moved to online instruction due to the COVID-19 pandemic, graduation plans had to be put on hold. Some area districts aren't even holding traditional ceremonies, opting instead for drive-through events, as Perry Public Schools did by having seniors line up on the town square.
The Stillwater High School commencement ceremony was pushed from May to July and relocated from Gallagher-Iba Arena, its usual venue due to scheduling complications.
Superintendent Marc Moore announced in May that commencement would be held July 24 in Oklahoma City at the Cox Arena. But by the May school board meeting, he had changed his mind and said it would be held in Stillwater after all, on the same day.
At the time, Moore said he had received feedback from the community that indicated not as many students might attend their graduation and it wouldn’t offer the same emotional experience for graduates if it were held out of town.
Those concerns ultimately changed Moore’s mind.
He said the reason for initially moving it to the Cox Arena was to provide enough seating capacity for social distancing and to avoid the exteme heat and severe weather Oklahoma can experience in the summer months.
“What we ultimately decided is trying to hold to that original goal of the traditional graduation that our kids wanted … Since that time, we held such a strong value of having that one traditional in-person, we had to balance that of what’s the value of in-person versus something local and what the transportation problems might be,” Moore told the school board in May. “… I think what we’re seeing from the community is the value to have it in Stillwater and the value of having the experience related to here is a little bit stronger to what we initially evaluated it.”
Twitter: @mcharlesNP
