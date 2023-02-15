Stillwater Water Utilities crews are working to repair a “significant” water leak that has limited or entirely cut off water supply for a large area in northeast Stillwater.
“I don’t know the exact customer count at this time, but the area is east of North Washington Street and possibly as far south as Third Street,” Water Utilities Director James Driskel said.
Crews took until around 5 p.m. to shift all their attention toward the leak on the 24-inch water line because they were repairing an already existing leak on Burris Road. The larger leak was isolated around 5:30 p.m. on North Seadog Street near the Cimarron Turnpike and the water treatment plant.
Repairs are expected to be completed sometime Wednesday evening. Customers will continue to experience low pressure or no water until the leak is fixed.
Residents are asked to conserve water when possible. The cause has not been identified as of press time.
City Government Public Information Officer Dawn Jones said Stillwater’s infrastructure is “not the newest.”
“It has been a main focus of ours for some time now to get funding to fix areas,” Jones said.
