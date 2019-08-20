Contractors have been putting in extra hours over the past few weeks to get Stillwater’s Westwood Elementary ready for students. While other Stillwater Public Schools sites started classes Monday, Westwood’s opening was delayed for 10 days because items needed to get a Temporary Certificate of Occupancy weren’t completed in time.
The school appears to be on track to open next Monday as previously announced by SPS Superintendent Marc Moore.
Construction crews are working on the paved driveways and parking areas in front of the new building as other workers clear away debris from the demolition of the old building. The area where the old Westwood stood will become parking lots and playgrounds.
SPS Public Relations and Communications Coordinator Barry Fuxa called the amount of progress made on Westwood in the past week “impressive.”
“Teachers were allowed in the building today and are hard at work getting their classrooms ready,” Fuxa wrote.
Westwood teachers celebrated gaining access to the building on Tuesday morning with a video they posted to Facebook. Marla Ruark, who is entering her 28th year as a teacher at the school, has experienced strong emotions during the transition.
“I was crying on the last day saying goodbye to the old building but I’m excited today,” she said.
The Westwood parent teacher organization said on Facebook that it has received many inquiries from people who want to know how they can help with the new building but access to the active construction site is still limited.
“The staff is in the new building working hard to prepare for a great year, but ONLY employees are allowed at this time,” Westwood PTO wrote. “We understand everyone is eager to see the building and wants to help, but please do not stop by; school administration will share when the school is open to the public.”
The school support organization said people can help by bringing drinks and snacks for the staff members who are setting up their classrooms and work areas on Wednesday to a drop site at the corner of 4th Avenue and Willis Street.
The snack drive organizers are asking volunteers to bring breakfast items like donuts, bagels, water and coffee at 8 a.m. and they’re hoping for another wave of snacks, sweets, soda and tea at 11:30 a.m.
For updates on Westwood’s progress, follow the Facebook pages for Stillwater Public Schools, Westwood Elementary School and Westwood Elementary PTO-Stillwater, OK.
